Nigeria/Rwanda: World Cup Qualifier - Amrouche Reflects On Rwanda's Narrow Defeat to Nigeria

Rwanda coach Adel Amrouche has offered his assessment after the Amavubi fell 0 - 1 to Nigeria in Uyo on Saturday, their second straight defeat to the Super Eagles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The result means Nigeria completed a double, having won 2-0 in Kigali earlier in the campaign, while Rwanda remain stuck on eight points and fading fast in the race for Group C's sole automatic ticket.

Difficult night

Amrouche admitted it was a difficult night but insisted his side showed enough fight to keep their supporters engaged.

"See, sometimes it's difficult to talk about the quality of the game. But I won't take the merit of somebody who fought well.

"It was a good game. I think we gave our supporters a good time with suspense. I know the game of my team, and I know which players I want to build around."

Making it "spicy" against Nigeria and goalkeeper's heroics

Before kickoff, Amrouche promised to make things uncomfortable for the Super Eagles. He said Rwanda tried to deliver on that promise, with goalkeeper Pierre standing tall to prevent a heavier scoreline.

"That's true. I've been following the Super Eagles for a long time; I even faced them with Kenya and Libya. We made some changes today, but this is football.

"Nigerians love football, I love football too. Yes, I told you I'd make it spicy because I really wanted to score. Inside, I was planning something. Two good teams were on the pitch.

"Pierre is a very good goalkeeper. Sometimes he doesn't even play in his club, but you saw today what he can do. He really stood between Nigeria and more goals."

Rwanda's chances of qualifying

Asked whether Rwanda still have hopes of making the World Cup, Amrouche deflected but underlined the importance of building a winning mentality.

"Each game is very important for our team. I'm here to put that winning mentality in my players. We have our objectives. I don't want to go deep, but congratulations to Nigeria again. I know what I have to do with this team."

Pressed further about Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the mundial, he smiled and kept his cards close.

"This question, I can't give you my answer. As coach of Rwanda, I always keep hope. But I can't tell you what I am thinking."

Approach, mistakes, and learning

Despite the defeat, Amrouche insisted Rwanda came prepared with a clear plan and detailed scouting of the Super Eagles.

"We came with a plan. We had statistics for each player, we studied their league games. That is our job. Sometimes you don't concede, sometimes you score. With mistakes, we learn.

"My players will be more focused next time. We must accept we are in our continent, it is different from others, and go forward."

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle

The Rwandan boss also took time to praise his Nigerian counterpart despite tactical shifts that caught his side off guard:

"Eric is a good coach. Believe me, I know some people don't agree with him, but he will do his job. I can only talk about my team. Don't be negative about him. You must respect your coach. Good or not good, he is fighting for what is best."

The bigger picture

Rwanda, who stunned Nigeria 2-1 in Uyo during AFCON qualifying, could not repeat history this time. Instead, the Wasps were undone by a solitary goal and now face an uphill climb to stay in contention for a first-ever World Cup appearance.

For Amrouche, however, the mission remains long-term: instilling resilience, discipline, and belief in his squad.

"I want to give that winning spirit. I'm not happy when we lose, but my message is to stay behind the team and believe in the future."