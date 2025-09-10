Ethiopia: No Country Should Be Denied Opportunity to Unlock Huge Resource Like GERD - Pres. Ruto

Addis Ababa — "We believe that no country should be denied the opportunity to unlock a huge resource like the one that we are launching," Kenyan President Ruto reaffirmed during the auspicious inaugural ceremony of Africa's largest hydroelectric dam Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, and Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

President Ruto hailed the project as an affirmation of Africa's ability to "shape its own destiny.

"I want to commend the people government, and more particularly, my brother, Prime Minister Abiy, for this monumental achievement, listening to you, Prime Minister, you not only inspire your own people in Ethiopia, you inspire our people in the region," he applauded.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The sweat and blood and energy, effort and resources that have been put into the development of the monumental GERD was through locally mobilized resources raised by Ethiopians, Ruto said, and stressed "this gives us confidence of the ability of us as a people to take charge and command our own development into the future."

Ethiopia have raised billions of dollars without debt, without borrowing, without support from others, the President reminded, and hastened to say this "makes us believe that, indeed, Africa can take charge of its own destiny. I want to encourage you, Prime Minister, Abiy, as my brother, continue to do what you are doing. You are doing the right thing.

The partnership between Kenya and Ethiopia on clean energy serves as a "living example of regional integration," according to President Ruto.

The additional capacity from Ethiopia's hydroelectric power enhances Kenya's grid reliability, particularly during droughts, and supports its development agenda by providing consistent and affordable power for special economic zones, industrial parks, and ICT hubs.

President Ruto announced that Kenya is prepared to sign an additional power purchase agreement for any available reserve power from the GERD.

The GERD's inauguration comes as Africa faces a significant energy deficit, with over 600 million people lacking access to electricity. The dam is seen as a crucial step toward bridging this divide and achieving the African Union's vision of continental energy connectivity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ruto highlighted that the GERD provides a "blueprint for scaling similar projects across Africa" and addressing the continent's growing energy needs, which are set to rise exponentially due to population growth and rapid urbanization.

The President also drew a parallel between Ethiopia's monumental dam project and Kenya's own development initiatives, such as its housing program, which aims to provide dignity to millions of Kenyans living in slums.

He noted that both nations are demonstrating that they can emancipate their people "from debt, from begging across borders, and take charge of our own development."

The inauguration of the GERD, he concluded, must remind the region that the path to peace and prosperity lies in working together, not division.