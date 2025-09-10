Ethiopia's PM Unveils Mega-Projects, Including Construction Nuclear Power Plant

Addis Ababa — - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced a new wave of mega-projects, including the construction of a mega nuclear power plant.

The extensive development plan, with a combined value of over 30 billion USD, marks a bold shift towards industrialization and self-reliance for the East African nation.

The announcement came as Ethiopia celebrated the completion of the GERD, Africa's largest hydroelectric dam, a project that was funded entirely by the contributions of its citizens over 14 years.

The Prime Minister's speech was not just a commemoration of the GERD, but a call to action for the future.

He urged the country to look forward, stating, "After this triumph, we must gird ourselves for the difficult work that awaits us."

"I call on all of you to accelerate Ethiopia's prosperity and to hasten its bright future," he added.

One of the most ambitious projects revealed is a nuclear power plant, which PM Abiy stated would be "equal to the GERD" in its scale and significance.

Complementing this, the Prime Minister announced the imminent construction of a massive new airport for Ethiopian Airlines, which is set to become Africa's largest aviation hub. With an initial capacity to handle 60 million passengers annually, the airport is a key component of Ethiopia's strategy to solidify its role as a leader in continental air transport and logistics.

Furthering its push for energy and economic independence, PM Abiy's address also outlined major investments in the oil and gas sector.

The country's first gas factory is scheduled to be inaugurated in the coming weeks, and within the same period, a second gas plant, more than ten times larger, will begin construction.

In addition, an oil refinery, which the Prime Minister said would "turn our long-held dream of extracting oil into reality," is slated to start operations in less than a month.

The government has also finalized a new fertilizer production deal, with work on the plant set to begin soon.

Beyond energy and infrastructure, the Prime Minister committed to building at least 1.5 million homes for citizens over the next five to six years, underscoring the social dimension of his development agenda.

These initiatives represent a major national endeavor, with a collective value exceeding 30 billion USD. The Prime Minister framed these projects as not just economic ventures, but as symbols of African pride.

He asserted that the achievements would "make the children of Africa proud" and serve as a testament to Ethiopia's renewed national spirit.

The GERD, now a functioning reality, serves as the foundation for these future endeavors, with the government planning to reinvest revenues from the dam into new energy projects for decades to come. As the country celebrates this historic milestone, it is already focused on the next chapter of its economic renaissance.