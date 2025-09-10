Global Africa Diaspora Day at IATF2025 Reaffirms Commitment Towards Unity and Economic Sovereignty For All Africans

As the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) kicked off its second day, Global Africa Diaspora Day brought together Heads of State, senior government officials, business leaders, and cultural icons from across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Diaspora - with the renewed vision to bring unity and economic sovereignty.

Held at the Centre International de Conferences (CIC) in Algiers, Global Africa Diaspora Day opened with remarks from H.E. Mr. Sifi Ghrieb, Acting Prime Minister of Algeria. This was followed by powerful statements from H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria and Chaiman of IATF, Prof Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank; H.E. Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; H.E. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis; and H.E. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, who all rallied for unity between Africa and its Diaspora.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Benedict Oramah, emphasised that Global Africa must evolve into a cohesive market of nearly two billion people: “The work ahead of us is to use the force of our collective endeavours and knowledge to build a solid economy for ourselves and by ourselves. We must produce within our communities, sell within our communities, and take pride in consuming what is produced within our communities.”

Prof. Benedict Oramah added: “Our concept of Global Africa can be defined as Pan-Africanism underpinned by markets and by the capital we own and control. Today’s event is pivotal in driving that new agenda.”

Reinforcing this message, Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, explained how Africa and its Diaspora are working towards building bridges and having a bright future together: “Global Africa is not a new idea. It is the continuation of a great journey to mend a past that was broken and to secure a future rooted in unity and sovereignty.”

The full list of Ministers and Executives involved in the morning session included:

H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria and Chairperson of the IATF Advisory Council

Hon Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados

Hon Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

Hon. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada (CARICOM) who send a pre-recorded statement

Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister of Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

Dr George Elombi, Executing Vice President Governance, Legal and Corporate Services and Incoming President, Afreximbank

Mrs Kanayo Awani. Executing Vice President Intra-African Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank

Special addresses were also delivered by world-leading creatives Mr. Ozwald Boateng, the Ghanaian-British fashion designer, and Mr. Chafik Gasmi, Algerian architect and creative director. Ramirez of Grenada, showcasing the richness of African and Diaspora creativity.

Prof. Benedict Oramah also highlighted the planned creation of a Global Africa Commission alongside cultural initiatives such as sports activities between Africa and the Caribbean.

The panel on The Global Africa We Want: Business Collaboration Without Borders was headlined by Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister of Grand Bahama, Bahamas, and moderated by Mucha Hazel Nyandoro (UK/Zimbabwe). Contributions came from Ms. Sunmbo Olatunji (Nigeria), Ms. Kaye-Anne Greenidge (Barbados), Mr. Mouloud Khelif (Algeria), Dr. Fouad Bousetouane (Algeria/USA), and Mr. Okechukwu Ihejirika (Afreximbank), who each shared practical ideas for strengthening cross-border collaboration

The day concluded with a conversation on “Decolonising Narratives: Africa’s Voice in the Global Discourse” and was moderated by Mr. Karim Zéribi (Algeria). The panel featured Amb. Orlando Romain (Grenada), Ms. Lavaille Lavette (USA), Mr. Noureddine Zahzah (Algeria), Ms. Naïma Yahi (Algeria), and Mr. Temwa Gondwe (Afreximbank), who discussed ways to reshape global narratives and amplify African perspectives.

For more information, please visit www.intrafricantradefair.com .