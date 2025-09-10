Mauritania: Morocco Participates At 7th 'Mauritanides' Conference On Mining & Energy

8 September 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Nouakchott — The 7th edition of the 'Mauritanides' International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition kicked off on Monday in Nouakchott, with the participation of a high-level Moroccan delegation led by Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Leila Benali.

In addition to Benali, the Moroccan delegation includes Morocco's ambassador to Mauritania Hamid Chabar and representatives of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM), as well as Moroccan institutions working in the energy sector.

This event, which was opened by Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, aims to create a regional and international platform bringing together players in the mining, gas, oil, renewable energy, and green hydrogen sectors to discuss ways to increase these sectors' contribution to the national and regional economy.

According to the organizers, this conference represents an opportunity for investors to explore ongoing projects, forge partnerships in the fields of minerals and clean energy, and learn more about Mauritania's investment environment, mineral resources, and energy strategy.

Held under the theme "Securing tomorrow's energy through the development of strategic minerals and gas and energy projects," the program for this economic event includes presentations, conferences, and scientific workshops, as well as a space dedicated to exhibiting companies showcasing the latest technologies in the mining and energy sectors.

