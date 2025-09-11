Nigeria: Lagos Intensifies Drive to Cut Malaria to Pre-Elimination Level, Says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to reducing malaria prevalence to below one per cent.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at the mid-term review meeting of the IMPACT Project and the Pathway to Malaria Pre-Elimination and Digitisation Programme held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

According to him, the state is on course to shift from a high-burden to a pre-elimination stage.

He said the initiative, launched on March 4, was designed to turn hope into tangible results by deploying evidence, technology and collaboration to combat malaria.

According to the governor, funding from the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and other partners has enabled Lagos to expand targeted activities at key points of care and strengthen its monitoring capacity.

A major plank of the strategy, he noted, "is digitisation including real-time reporting systems and digital platforms in public and private facilities to close information gaps that slow diagnosis, reporting and response".

"Through partnerships with innovative companies and the rollout of digital pharmacy and facility software, we are enhancing diagnostic accuracy, standardising case management and integrating private providers into the state surveillance system," he said.

Sanwo-Olu said malaria continued to impose huge social and economic costs on Lagos residents through lost school days, diminished wages and pressure on the health system.

Hence, the drive to cut prevalence to pre-elimination levels by improving diagnostics, ensuring consistent treatment and engaging communities.

He identified accountability, scale and quality and community ownership as the three key focused areas of the review.

On accountability, the governor called for strict adherence to rapid diagnostic testing and timely reporting by private pharmacies and patent medicine vendors.

On scale and quality, he stressed the need to extend interventions to hard-to-reach areas without compromising standards, through training, supervision and integration with the Ilera Eko health-financing platform to guarantee affordable access to care.

"I urge households and communities to play their part by eliminating mosquito breeding sites, testing promptly and trusting the health system.

"Supported by effective communication, community health workers and collaboration with traditional leaders, market groups and schools," he said.

Sanwo-Olu commended development partners including the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank, WHO, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Others are National Malaria Elimination Programme, Maisha Meds, Society for Family Health, private hospitals, pharmacies and community providers for their support.

He also applauded the Ministry of Health, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) and the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHV) for progress made so far.

The governor, however, urged them to sustain the momentum by drawing up a solid operational plan for the next quarter.

The governor appealed to residents to contribute to the fight by using treated nets, getting rid of stagnant water and testing before taking anti-malarials.

According to him, such individual actions will help achieve a malaria-free Lagos.

"Let us commit to being transparent with our data, ensuring quality care in both public and private sectors and empowering our communities.

"Together with government, partners, health workers, private sector and community leaders, we can make Lagos a shining example of effective malaria control,"he said. (NAN)