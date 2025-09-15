Nigeria's Resident Doctors Suspend Strike, Give Reasons

The association said the suspension was to give the government a two-week window to fully implement its demands.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its warning strike, two days after it began, "following commitments by the federal government to address key demands."

The strike, which started on Friday morning, was called off on Saturday night, with members instructed to resume work on Sunday.

The association's president, Tope Osundara, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that NARD held an extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Saturday night to review the strike and the government's response.

The association said the suspension was to give the government a two-week window to fully implement its demands. Mr Osundara emphasised that while negotiations remain open, unresolved issues could escalate tensions.

The strike had disrupted services in public tertiary hospitals nationwide, where resident doctors form a majority of the doctors working there. With resident doctors on strike, consultants and other health workers were left to manage heavy patient loads, straining hospital services and causing delays in care.

NARD had embarked on the strike to press for several outstanding demands, including the immediate payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund and the settlement of five months' arrears under the 25-35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review.

Other demands included payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, prompt disbursement of specialist allowances, and restoration of recognition for West African postgraduate membership certificates by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

The association also called on the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue membership certificates to all qualified candidates, implement the 2024 Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, resolve welfare issues in Kaduna State, and address challenges faced by resident doctors at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

In a statement released after the strike, NARD said the decision to suspend the action followed "the commitment of the federal government to address the issues outlined in our strike communique, as well as the commencement of payment of the 2025 MRTF to members who were previously owed."

It added that the suspension was also guided by concern for Nigerians facing health challenges amid the current harsh economic conditions.

The association urged the Oyo State Government to comply with the 15-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State branch, to resolve outstanding issues at LAUTECH.

NARD warned that failure to do so could lead to an indefinite solidarity strike in the state.

State governments were also called on to promptly address welfare challenges affecting resident doctors.

The statement clarified that members in state tertiary hospitals would continue industrial action until their respective governments demonstrated genuine commitment to resolving the issues.

NARD concluded by reaffirming its dedication to working with all levels of government to ensure a "healthy Nigeria for all."