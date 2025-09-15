Nigeria: Doctors Suspend Strike, As Govt Commences Payment of Allowance

Abuja — The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide strike which had resulted in the disruption in healthcare services in parts of the country.

To this end, the association has directed its members to resume work immediately.

The resident doctors had commenced their strike Friday following the expiration of a 24-hour additional grace period given by the association after the expiration of its earlier 10-day deadline on September 10.

President of the association, Dr.Tope Osundara, confirmed the suspension of the industrial action to THISDAY in a text message on Sunday.

He said the decision of the doctors to stop the two-day old strike was sequel to a commitment by the Federal Government to immediately begin the payment of Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to beneficiaries.

THISDAY learnt that the Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare met with the leadership of NARD at the weekend to convey government's decision.

When THISDAY sought to know the outcome NARD's engagement with the government, Osundara said: "Our strike has been suspended, doctors to resume work today. Some of our demands have been met. One of them is the payment of Medical Residency Training Fund. Govt has also promised to look into other issues.

"We did this as a sign of goodwill and to assist Nigerians who are seeking healthcare in our various facilities."

Osundara said that other outstanding demands that are not of immediate attention include unpaid arrears, downgrade of membership certificate, manpower shortage, immediate release of corrected circular on remuneration for doctors from NSIWC.

The resident doctors are also demanding the settlement of five months' arrears from the 25-35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review, and other long-standing salary backlog ddemands.