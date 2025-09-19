Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Declares Zanu-PF 'Unstoppable' Ahead of 2028 Polls

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has delivered a rallying call to ZANU PF cadres warning that the party must remain united, disciplined and focused as it prepares for the 22nd National People's Conference in Mutare and the 2028 harmonised elections.

Speaking at a Central Committee meeting in Harare, Mnangagwa said the party's long-term vision takes precedence over short-term gains.

"It is of importance that we introspect not only on our immediate activities but with the bigger objective that our party wins the 2028 harmonised general elections," he said.

Mnangagwa urged frank and open discussions insisting that no individual is superior and that collective effort defines Zimbabwe.

"Never look down upon yourself or others. The interests of our party and nation must always come first," he said.

He highlighted ZANU PF's commitment to inclusivity and grassroots engagement.

"All Zimbabweans are welcome in ZANU PF. We all have a role to play and a contribution to make for the development of our motherland Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said.

The president pointed to the ongoing National Vision 2030 programme claiming that a higher quality of life is being realised for citizens and warned cadres not to take public trust for granted.

"The wheels of revolution should continuously move forward. Our grassroots membership and structures should always be organised and well-informed. The success of our motherland Zimbabwe and our Party ZANU-PF is unstoppable," he declared.

Mnangagwa's address comes amid intensified political activity as ZANU PF consolidates its strategy ahead of the next elections underscoring a party-wide push for unity, discipline and unwavering loyalty to the ruling movement.