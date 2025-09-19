Nigeria: BBNaija - Evicted Housemates Tracy, Denari Predict Season 10 Winners

The duo shared their regrets, lessons and ambitious plans for the future in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Two recently evicted Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemates, Tracy and Denari, have shared bold predictions on who could walk away with the N150 million grand prize, while reflecting on life inside and beyond the reality-TV house.

Now out of the house in week seven, the duo shared their regrets, lessons and ambitious plans for the future in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

When asked who they think has the best shot at winning, both ex-housemates pointed to Imisi as a standout contender. Tracy also named Faith and Koyin, while Denari included Isabella and Rooboy on his list.

"Imisi is troublesome but very sweet," Tracy said. Denari agreed, adding, "She is very strategic; even her drinking is a strategy, because whatever follows usually affects everyone, not just one person."

Life in BBNaija house

Tracy found the Big Brother house both thrilling and demanding, and she recalled that the final week tested her limits.

"The house was chaotic for me. By the last week, I was exhausted and ready to leave, with all the small battles that made daily living harder," she said.

Still, she said she cherishes moments away from the cameras.

"One thing I'm glad the camera didn't capture or share with the audience was the toilet area, because of the deep conversations that go on there," she noted.

Denari said his main regret was not opening up sooner.

"I didn't go into the house to win the money. I went to be known, to put myself on the map and for the opportunities that come with the show. I wish I had come out of my shell earlier. I had a great run, though," he said.

Life after Big Brother

Both former housemates are determined to turn reality-show fame into sustainable careers.

Tracy plans to grow as a content creator, exploring food videos, skit-making, acting and modelling.

"If I were to choose between becoming a full-time entertainer or pursuing my professional career right now, I would choose content creation. That was why I even left my internship to go for Big Brother," she said, adding that she still hopes to pursue a master's degree after the setbacks of repeated ASUU strikes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Denari is focusing on Afro-fusion music and voice-over acting while monitoring sports anchoring and brand collaborations.

"My music is diverse; I rap, sing, and write. What sets me apart from other housemates who are into music is that I do everything," he explained. He added that Nollywood greats Pete Edochie and Olu Jacobs inspire his artistic vision.

Beyond the N150 million prize

Neither Tracy nor Denari joined the show strictly for the cash reward, claiming they saw it as a launchpad.

"We went in without the intention of winning," Tracy said. "Now the goal is to make the most of the spotlight."

As Big Brother Naija Season 10 nears its finale, the pair say they are determined to transform their fleeting TV fame into lasting success, Tracy in digital entertainment and Denari in music and film.