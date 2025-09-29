Nigeria: BBNaija10 - Zita Evicted Days After Receiving Double Strikes

28 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Zita has been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10 reality TV show during the week 9 live eviction show on Sunday night, thereby missing the show's grand finale slated for next week.

The eviction was announced by the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, days after the female housemate was issued double strikes.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Zita made headlines during the week after a heated altercation with fellow housemate Rooboy, where she poured a plate of noodles on him.

The incident led Big Brother to issue her a double strike, putting her at risk of disqualification.

Her eviction has now ended her stay in the House, though the clash remains one of the most dramatic moments of the season so far.

The remaining housemates continued their battle for the grand prize of ₦150 million, with more evictions expected this Sunday ahead of the grand finale.

