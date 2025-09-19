Rwanda: All Eyes On Kigali - What Rwandans Think About Uci World Championships

For the first time in history, the UCI Road World Championships is coming to Africa, with Kigali set to host the 2025 edition from September 21-28.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of riders and teams, with projections to reach over 330 million viewers worldwide.

Beyond the race, Rwanda anticipates major economic opportunities, global exposure, and youth inspiration.

Here's what young people have had to say about it.

Thomas Karangwa - Audit and Economist based in Kigali

The coming of UCI World Championships means a huge milestone for Rwanda. Building that trust internationally isn't for everyone, it shows how our country has developed because not everyone can get a chance to host a huge competition like UCI.

Arguably, our country has built a good reputation internationally. In terms of sports, it's a great opportunity for those talents in cycling to demonstrate what they have, which could be a big stage to broadcast their talent internationally.

I believe that it was timely because the country has been building capacity for bigger moments like this. It's a time for the country to shine, a time for the huge investment the government has been making to reward the country.

Rwanda is a vivid example of how good governance can turn the tables in a short time. The world has seen how the country is developing and how secure it is, which helped us to win this opportunity. Based on how previous international events went well it has put Rwanda in the spotlight in terms of hosting bigger events.

Joan Kyasimire Kayitesi - IT and Information System professional

It is exciting to see the race coming to Kigali for the first time, and this could open more opportunities for the young people especially in hospitality. It's contributing much to the economic growth of our country as Rwanda and its reputation alike.

I believe that good governance has placed Rwanda at the center. Hosting prestigious events such as the recent CHOGM, has been a great opportunity for the youth and is very encouraging. Likewise, Rwanda's history of hosting major events, combined with its stable security, gives hope to the international community that Rwanda could successfully host it for the first time in Africa.

Jean de Dieu Iradukunda - Sport enthusiast

The platform will push the country into global recognition since it's the first African country to host it ever. This will help Rwanda to elevate as a serious destination for international sporting competition, and ultimately push it on the world map of cycling.

The local cyclists will get opportunities to compete with the world's best cyclists, and it will help them gain exposure, boost confidence and experience that can transform their careers.

The event is timely since it comes amidst Rwanda's long-term ambition of becoming a hub of cycling in Africa. We've already seen infrastructure upgrades - roads, training centers, racing equipment, and circuits. This will benefit athletes and citizens equally.

Charlotte Mugisha - Student at University of Kigali

The UCI coming to Rwanda is such an honor for Rwanda to be chosen among many countries. We're so happy and we're expecting many things. We're ready to receive our visitors. We love them.

Remy Ikuzwe - Student at University of Rwanda

I commend the leadership that has been bringing closer the opportunities home, and undeniably, the tournaments will bring in more networking especially in Small and Medium Enterprises.

The leadership is doing its best to promote our country, the "Visit Rwanda" project and the revival of the sports industry. It starts with the leadership and the community at large.

Linda Abatesi - Businesswoman at Kigali Height Building

Our shop is near the actual event. We sell mixed clothes including Made in Rwanda, and we've been ready for the day and brought in new stock that would fit the demand now, something she said is an opportunity to sell and gain new customers.

We import most of our clothes from the US and Turkey. They have good quality as Rwanda always monitors and emphasizes good service. Good governance has been at the center and the success of it will leave our country with a good brand and will set Rwanda apart. It's actually a good time to host this event.

Innocent Nishimwe - Student

Hosting the event is such a blessing and visitors will be flocking in massively. Both Visit Rwanda and business wise, we're expecting a larger number of people than they were. We're ready to welcome them and I call on everyone to come to the center and be part of the moving train.

I believe that Rwanda deserved the hosting courtesy because it's been preparing everything including protocols, roads, and all corners are set.

Bruce Rugero Filbert - Student

Cycling is not just a sport, but a career and the event is eventually going to map Rwanda to the global spotlight.

Rwanda is developing rapidly, that's why it was supposed to be the candidate of this UCI. It was timely because we have enough infrastructure. Both hotels and other facilities will accommodate people, with people getting jobs and that's the positive impact to speak so.

Michael Mugisha - Gaming and sports distributor at Kigali Heights Commercial Building

The tournament has received a warm welcome, and visitors can expect reliable services. Rwanda is developing and has been hosting major events. We dare to take on challenges and we deliver. No other African country was ready for this.

Many people didn't know much about Kigali, but with international media present and broadcasting live, it will boost the country's visibility to those who previously knew little about Rwanda," he said.