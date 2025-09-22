Rwanda: Kigali Uci 2025 - Where Sport, Business, and National Pride Converge

Rwanda is making history by hosting the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships in Kigali, from September 21-28 September. For the very first time, Africa is hosting this world-class cycling event, putting Rwanda in the global spotlight for sport, media, and tourism.

IN PICTURES: The official opening of 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali

For businesses, potential foreign investors, tourism operators, and particularly official sponsors and broadcasters, this mega event is a great chance to earn money and reach new people. But the significance of 2025 UCI Road World Championships goes far beyond contracts, rights, and revenues. As Rwandans like to say, "we are not just hosting, we are competing."

ALSO READ: Africa boasts highest number of nations at UCI Road World Championships

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Rwanda on the starting line

Team Rwanda has made clear that this 2025 UCI Road World Championships is about more than symbolic participation. Riders such as Xaverine Nirere, who has spoken of giving "hope to Rwandan women," and Jackson Nkurikiyinka, who admitted he "didn't see this coming," symbolise the spirit of Rwanda determined to prove itself on home soil. Even if Rwanda lacks the global rankings of cycling powerhouses, its athletes' preparation, and the advantage of racing on home roads make them determined to surprise the world.

ALSO READ: Top Rwandan cyclists to watch at 2025 UCI Road World Championships

This sense of possibility mirrors the ambitions of the private sector. Just as the athletes train to compete, businesses must prepare to seize the event's opportunities. Visibility, branding, and international exposure are at stake, but so is the chance to be part of a Rwandan story about resilience and ambition.

Sport, business, and law

The 2025 UCI Road World Championships is also a world of contracts.

Official partners benefit most because they are the only businesses authorised to sponsor, having paid substantial fees to exclude rivals from associating with the event. This exclusivity is enforced through intellectual property rights over logos, emblems, slogans, and even event anthems, licensed contractually to sponsors.

To maximise protection, sponsors should register their trademarks in Rwanda in advance, a practice sometimes called carpet-bombing the sponsorship field. Rwanda's Intellectual Property Law (2024) confirms that registration confers exclusive rights to the owner for use of a mark on Rwandan territory.

The greatest threat to sponsors is ambush marketing, when unauthorised companies try to suggest an association with the event. For non-affiliated businesses, the rule is simple, avoid any suggestion of sponsorship unless you are one.

Broadcasting and global reach

Another major commercial dimension is broadcasting.

Although sporting spectacles themselves are not owned, exclusive rights to transmit footage are secured through contracts and copyright law protecting the broadcast signal.

For Rwanda, hosting the world's cycling elite means global media attention. For sponsors, it is a once-in-a-lifetime stage to present their brand to millions of viewers across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Beyond medals

But 2025 UCI Road World Championships is not only about medals or markets. It is also about national pride, tourism growth, and social inspiration. As local cycling star Moïse Mugisha noted, this championship is a career-defining opportunity. Athletes like Nirere show how the event can uplift women and inspire the next generation of cyclists.

For Rwanda's broader economy, the influx of visitors will let the world experience Rwanda's warmth, hospitality, and natural beauty first-hand. The 2025 UCI Road World Championships concurs with Rwanda's tourism strategy, which leverages sports events to promote the Visit Rwanda brand already visible in partnerships with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. Hotels, airlines, restaurants, and creative industries all stand to contribute and benefit.

And even if Rwanda does not win medals, 2025 UCI Road World Championships may still become a defining moment for cycling and sports in Africa, leaving behind a legacy of infrastructure, visibility, and belief.

Businesses that choose to be part of this moment will share in that legacy.

Open invitation for investors

Rwanda already provides a favourable investment environment. According to the World Bank's Business Ready 2024 report, Rwanda is Africa's simplest and fastest place to start a business.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Registered investors enjoy tax incentives, from preferential corporate income tax rates (as low as 0% for qualified headquarters investments) to reduced 15% rates for priority sectors such as ICT, manufacturing, and tourism. Additional advantages include free capital repatriation, special entrepreneurship visas, and permanent residence options for high-net-worth investors.

For international companies, the 2025 UCI Road World Championships is not just an event; it is an entry point into a growing market. For local businesses, it is a chance to present Rwanda's excellence to the world.

The 2025 UCI Road World Championships is more than a sporting spectacle. It is a statement of ambition by the athletes who refuse to be underestimated, and by a nation that continues to position itself as a hub for sport, tourism, and investment. For every business, the race has already begun.

The author is a corporate and legal services lead at Andersen, a tax, legal, and business advisory firm in Rwanda.