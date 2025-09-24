Togo/Liberia: Black Man Warriors Depart for Togo Amid Turmoil Ahead of CAF Confederation Cup Return Leg

Monrovia — Black Man Warrior (BMW) Football Club has departed Monrovia for Togo ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup second-leg clash against Coton Sports FC, scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025.

The Liberian Orange Cup winner left Liberia on Tuesday in two batches, ensuring that key players and technical staff arrived in Togo ahead of the crucial encounter.

The departure comes amid reports of internal turmoil following the goalless draw in the first leg at home.

Sources indicate that tensions rose after officials reportedly blamed head coach Samuel Chebli for the result, leading him to verbally tender his resignation, citing the club inability to secure the players he requested to strengthen the squad.

The resignation, however, has not been formally submitted or acknowledged by the club.

Further complications arose when several players temporarily broke camp over unpaid per diems, prompting urgent intervention from club officials.

Insiders told FrontPage Africa that officials had to beg Coach Chebli to lead the squad to Togo, while also warning players to return to camp or face disciplinary action.

The final batch, including remaining officials, is scheduled to depart Wednesday to join the squad ahead of the fixture.

Despite the reports of unrest, BMW FC officially stated that no formal resignation has been received from Coach Chebli and that the club remains fully focused on the return leg.

"We have not received any official communication from Coach Chebli concerning his resignation and are fully focused on the return leg of our CAF encounter," the club said in a statement.

With the tie finely poised at 0-0, the Warriors now face a dual challenge: securing a result on the pitch while managing internal disruptions that could hamper their chances of progressing in the continental competition.

The return leg promises to be a tightly contested encounter, testing both the players' resolve and the club's ability to maintain unity under pressure.

The first batch of delegates that departed Liberia included:

· Julius Kwateh - Agent, JK Academy

· Samuel Chebli - Head Coach

· Folley S. Massaquoi - Defender

· Augustine Blessing Massaquoi - Midfielder

· Foster Melo Sesay - Medic

· Onesimus Beyan - Goalkeeper

· Coleman R. Karimu - Midfielder

· Abraham Chea - Midfielder

The second batch, which also departed Tuesday, included:

Goalkeeper:

· Lamine Jawara

Defenders:

· Nathaniel Vincent Segbe

· Abel Manni

· Clifford Togba

· Marcus Zlanwhea

· Siaffa Freeman

· Prince Geebeor

Midfielders:

· Cletus Gono

· Luther Tarr

Attackers:

· Benjamin Sarkoh

· Augustine Dayougar