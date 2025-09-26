Mauritania: Environmental Activist Freed After Two Months of Detention

press release

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, environmental activist and blogger, Ali Ould Bakkar, who had spent two months in detention, was released unconditionally following a decision by the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court. His father has denounced the arrest as arbitrary, stating that it is part of a broader campaign targeting his son because the authorities accuse him (Bakkar) of conniving with supporters of former President Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz to undermine the current government.

Mauritanian environmental activist Ali Ould Bakkar was arrested at his home in Nouadhibou by the Mauritanian gendarmerie on July 22, 2025. His arrest followed a complaint filed by the Mauritanian Coast Guard, accusing him of fabricating and spreading false information said to damage the reputation of the state, harm foreign relations, and undermine national sovereignty.

Bakkar had reported on illegal fishing activities allegedly carried out by Turkish vessels in restricted maritime zones. Authorities claimed the information was false, arguing that he relied on primitive tracking devices that supposedly gave him inaccurate data about foreign ships entering Mauritania's territorial waters.

Bakkar's case highlights the growing trend in Mauritania between authorities and dissenting voices. Since the beginning of the year 2025, freedom of expression has been under siege. At least seven journalists and civil society actors have been arrested by the authorities allegedly for either spreading false information or for comments deemed offensive to the president.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Media Foundation for West Africa welcomes the release of environmental activist Ali Ould Bakkar and calls on the authorities to stop their reliance on repressive measures, uphold press freedom, and guarantee the protection of activists and journalists in the exercise of their fundamental rights.