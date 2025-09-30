Nigeria: Govt Declares Wednesday Public Holiday for Independence Celebration

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as public holiday in commemoration of the Nigeria's 65th Independence Anniversary.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, on Monday, the Minister felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the country's 65th independence anniversary.

He called on Nigerians to continue to remain patriotic and keep faith in the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement, shared on the Ministry's X handle, read, "The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, 1st of October, 2025 as a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria's 65th Independence Anniversary.

"The Honourable Minister of Interior, Hon(Dr) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora on this historic occasion.

"Dr. Tunji-Ojo enjoined citizens to continue to uphold the patriotic spirit, unity, and resilience that have sustained the nation since independence in 1960.

"He urged Nigerians to further keep faith in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (GCFR), which is anchored on national rebirth, economic transformation, and collective prosperity."

While expressing confidence that the country would continue to grow stronger in peace and development, the Minister wished Nigerians a memorable independence day celebration.

"The Minister expressed confidence that, with the cooperation of all Nigerians, the country will continue to grow stronger in peace, progress, and development.

"He wished Nigerians a happy and memorable 2025 Independence Day celebration." he added.