Nigeria: Govt Cancels Independence Day Parade

The Federal Government has cancelled the Independence Anniversary parade scheduled to mark Nigeria's 65th Independence Day on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information & Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced this in a statement on Monday.

Imohiosen did not give a reason for the decision to cancel the parade but said it will not diminish the significance of the anniversary.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The statement read, "The Federal Government wishes to announce the cancellation of the Independence Anniversary parade, previously scheduled to mark the 65th Independence on Wednesday, 1st October.

"The cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary, and the government remains committed to celebrating Nigeria's 65th year of independence with dignity and enthusiasm.

"Accordingly, all other programmes slated for the Independence Anniversary will remain in effect.

"The Government deeply regrets any inconvenience caused by this cancellation."

The statement urged Nigerians, the diplomatic community and invited guests to support the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

"The Federal Government appreciates the understanding, support and cooperation of all Nigerians, members of the diplomatic community, and invited guests, and urges Nigerians to support the reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in making Nigeria a greater nation."

Independence Anniversary parade is one of the activities lined up for the celebration tagged "Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation."