Africa: All of Africa Today - September 30, 2025

Madagascar's Rajoelina Dissolves Govt After Gen Z Protests

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina announced that he has dissolved his government after days of youth-led protests over water and power cuts. The protests, known as the Gen Z protests, began in Antananarivo and spread to eight cities, with thousands of young people demanding better living conditions. The UN's human rights chief condemned the "unnecessary force" used by security forces to quell the unrest, saying that at least 22 people have been killed and 100 others injured. However, Madagascar's foreign ministry disputed UN figures, alleging the data is "based on rumours or misinformation". A curfew was imposed in the capital as police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds. Madagascar has been rocked by multiple uprisings since it gained independence in 1960, including mass protests in 2009 that forced former president Marc Ravalomanana to step down and saw Rajoelina come to power. The protests, the largest since his 2023 re-election, posed a major challenge to his leadership.

South Sudan Court Rules It Can Try Machar for Treason, War Crimes

A special court in South Sudan ruled that it does have the jurisdiction to prosecute suspended Vice-President Riek Machar and seven co-accused, who are charged with murder, treason and crimes against humanity. The court dismissed all objections by Machar's legal team regarding its authority, the constitutionality of the proceedings, and the claim that he was immune from prosecution. Machar dismissed the charges against him as a political witch-hunt. Machar's defence team argued that the alleged crimes should not be tried by a national court but by a hybrid court under the African Union, following the 2018 Peace Agreement that ended a five-year civil war between his forces and those loyal to Salva Kiir. There are fears that civil war will return as a result of these events. The charges stem from an attack in March by a militia allegedly linked to Machar, which killed 250 soldiers and a general. His SPLM-IO party labelled the case a sham trial driven by tribal motives, while his lawyers accused officials of prejudicing the case through a media campaign. The proceedings have raised fears of renewed civil war, prompting calls for calm from the UN, African Union, and neighbouring states.

Seychelles Presidential Vote Heads to Run-Off

Seychelles is set for a presidential election run-off after no candidate secured an outright majority. Opposition leader Patrick Herminie won 48.8% of the vote, while incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan received 46.4%, the electoral commission announced. According to the electoral rules, a candidate must obtain more than 50% of the vote to be declared the winner, and a run-off election has subsequently been scheduled for next week. Ramkalawan, seeking a second term with his Linyon Demokratik Seselwa party, campaigned on economic recovery and sustainability. His main challenger, Herminie, is from the United Seychelles party, which dominated the country's political landscape from 1977 until 2020, when it lost its majority to Ramkalawan's party. The United Seychelles party regained control of parliament in the parallel elections. Smaller candidates are expected to play a major role in the run-off, with controversy over leasing on Assumption Island emerging as a major factor.

South Africa Stripped of World Cup Qualifying Points Over Ineligible Player

South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying hopes were dealt a major setback after they were sanctioned for fielding an ineligible midfielder, Teboho Mokoena, in their 2-0 win over Lesotho in March. FIFA ruled that Mokoena should have been suspended after picking up two yellow cards, awarding Lesotho a 3-0 victory instead. The South African Football Association was fined $12,500, while Mokoena received a warning. The ruling dropped South Africa from the top of Group C to second place, level on points with Benin but behind on goal difference, leaving Nigeria and Rwanda just three points adrift. SAFA has 10 days to appeal the decision.

Somalia Set to Launch First-Ever Oil Drilling Operation

Somalia is preparing to launch its first-ever oil drilling operation in the coming months. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called it a milestone for the country's economic future. Speaking at the opening of parliament, he said the project would test the volume and quality of Somalia's oil reserves and could create jobs, generate revenue, and reduce poverty. Surveys have indicated significant untapped reserves in the country, and the government has already signed exploration deals with foreign companies. However, some analysts and civil society groups have called on the government to establish strong governance mechanisms to prevent mismanagement and political conflict.