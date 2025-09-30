Nigeria: Govt Calls for Collective Support for Reforms to Enhance Economy

The federal government has called on Nigerians at home and abroad to rally behind ongoing reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, describing national unity and collective participation as critical to consolidating the country's progress.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the appeal in Abuja, Monday,during a press conference to commemorate Nigeria's 65th Independence Anniversary.

Idris, who highlighted the theme of this year's celebration as "All Hands on Deck," said it underscores the need for citizens, partners, and the international community to support reforms being championed by the Tinubu administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, President Tinubu has demonstrated courage and vision by dismantling obstacles to national growth and implementing policies aimed at prosperity, peace, and unity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Our trade surplus continues to grow, with contributions from the non-oil sector. Declining inflation, a strengthening currency, falling food prices, and growing reserves all show that we are on the right track," the minister stated.

He announced that from January 2026, the government will implement new tax laws designed to expand the nation's revenue base, simplify tax collection, and ease the burden on citizens and businesses.

The minister further disclosed that over 500,000 tertiary students are already benefitting from the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which pays tuition and upkeep fees on behalf of beneficiaries.

On infrastructure, Idris said the administration has embarked on a nationwide road and rail revolution. Key projects include the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and major rail rehabilitation projects such as the Eastern Corridor from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

In the energy sector, he noted the revival of the 255MW Kaduna Power Plant, ongoing work on the Siemens Power Project, and the Presidential Metering Initiative, which aims to deliver seven million smart meters by 2027.

Nigeria, he added, is also implementing one of the world's largest renewable energy projects, set to provide clean power to over 17 million people.

The minister highlighted achievements in oil, gas, and solid minerals, including rising oil production, reduced losses, new investments in gas exploration, and significant lithium processing ventures.

On healthcare, he said over 1,000 primary health centres have been rehabilitated, while six world-class oncology centres are being established nationwide to strengthen cancer care.

Idris also emphasized the administration's commitment to equitable development across regions, fiscal reintegration of local governments, and enhanced funding for states following subsidy removal.

He noted that new initiatives such as the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and the recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture would further boost food security and rural growth.

The minister recalled Nigeria's historic role in African liberation struggles, peacekeeping missions, and regional integration through ECOWAS and ECOMOG, stressing that the country remains committed to democracy, peace, and justice both at home and abroad.

He urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and supportive, assuring that the sacrifices of the past two years would yield tangible benefits.

"This administration is working for you, listening to you, and committed to ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind. Together, we can make our country greater than ever before," he concluded.

The minister wished Nigerians a happy 65th Independence Anniversary and prayed for God's blessings upon the country.

On his part, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,SGF, Senator George Akume, called on Nigerians from all walks of life to unite behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that the task of nation-building requires the collective efforts of government and citizens alike.

He said Independence Day was not just a ceremonial date but a time for sober reflection on the country's journey since 1960, noting that despite challenges in governance, the economy, security, and social cohesion, the resilience of Nigerians has remained unbroken.

"Our true strength lies in our capacity to consistently rise after every storm, rebuild after every setback, and forge ahead with faith in our destiny as a great nation," he stated.

The SGF explained that this year's theme, "Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation," underscored the collective responsibility of all Nigerians--youths and elders, professionals and artisans, farmers and entrepreneurs, public and private sector actors, as well as those in the diaspora,to contribute to national development.

He emphasized that under President Tinubu, the Renewed Hope Agenda has become the blueprint for Nigeria's transformation, focusing on inclusivity, economic rebirth, and sustainable growth.

He also highlighted the central role of his office in coordinating government policies, ensuring inter-ministerial synergy, and translating the President's vision into tangible results for citizens.

Akume acknowledged that the ongoing reforms introduced by the administration are sometimes difficult but necessary to stabilize the economy, attract foreign investment, and lay the foundation for long-term growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are already seeing positive results. Inflationary pressures are easing, investor confidence is returning, job creation initiatives are expanding, and social intervention programmes are being strengthened to cushion the effects of reforms on the vulnerable," he said.

Outlining the schedule of activities for the Independence celebrations, the SGF said the Juma'at and Interdenominational Church services had already been held, while the Grand Finale of the National Campus Debate would take place today, Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The anniversary would climax with a presidential broadcast on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Akume commended President Tinubu for his bold leadership, praised the media for its role in strengthening democracy, and urged citizens to put aside divisions in order to work together for peace, unity, and prosperity.

"At 65, Nigeria is still a work in progress. But with renewed hope, shared responsibility, and collective resolve, our best days lie ahead. Let all hands truly be on deck for a greater, stronger, and more prosperous Nigeria," he further said.