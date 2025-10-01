Liberia: Controversy Brews Over U.S.$10m Presidential Villa in Boakai's Birthplace

Monrovia — The construction of a Presidential Villa in President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's hometown of Foya, Lofa County, has sparked heated public debate over transparency, priorities, and the use of public resources.

The project, reportedly valued at over US$10 million, is being undertaken by MUSNS Groups Incorporated, led by Joe Mulbah, a known associate of the President, with engineer Edward Yamba providing technical supervision. Construction began on September 10, 2024, and the site is currently under heavy security guard by state officers.

Civil society activist Eddie D. Jarwolo was among the first to sound the alarm, questioning the decision to commit millions to a villa in a county still struggling with shortages of basic services and limited economic opportunities.

"A factory that would create jobs and economic benefits for the residents of Lofa County could be built for US$10 million. What rationale exists for spending that amount on a Presidential Villa when the residents of that district are deprived of fundamental public services and economic prospects?" Jarwolo asked in a social media post.

Jarwolo also raised concerns over the lack of transparency, particularly the unknown source of financing and the unclear role of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) in approving the project.

In response, Deputy Information Minister for Public Affairs, Daniel O. Sando, dismissed suggestions that the villa is a private project of President Boakai. According to him, the development is part of a broader initiative of the Mano River Union (MRU).

"My understanding is that the project is an MRU-funded initiative. It's being hosted in Foya, Lofa County, due to the geographical suitability of the area. In short, they chose Foya because of its connection to Guinea and Sierra Leone," Sando explained.

Despite the clarification, skepticism persists. Many Liberians are calling for independent verification of the project's financing and purpose by credible outlets and fact-checking groups such as Local Voices Liberia.

Some critics have also compared the development to former President George Weah's controversial construction of private condominiums during his tenure, warning that the Foya project could similarly be viewed as a prestige project benefiting the President's hometown rather than addressing pressing national needs.

At the heart of the controversy lies a fundamental question: does the reported multi-million-dollar investment reflect the priorities of ordinary Liberians, or does it merely serve as a symbol of power in the President's birthplace?