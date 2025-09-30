Liberia: Public Outrage

A new Presidential Villa constructed in Foya District, hometown of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Lofa County, reportedly at a cost of US$10 Million, is raising outrage from ordinary Liberians.

By Stephen G. Fellajuah

Monrovia, Liberia; September 30, 2025 - A newly constructed Presidential Villa, reportedly valued at over US$10 million, has sparked controversy in Liberia, raising questions about its funding and prioritization amid national economic hardship.

The project is located in Foya District, Lofa County, birthplace of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.

The construction was carried out by MUSNS Groups Incorporated, headed by Joe Mulbah, a known associate of the President. Edward Yamba is said to have served as Chief Engineer for the project. He broke ground on September 10, 2024, according to Eddie D. Jarwolo, a social activist and civil society leader at Naymote Partners for Democratic Development.

Source of financing for the villa remains unclear, and the involvement, or lack thereof, of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) has not been publicly addressed. Currently, the site is under tight security, guarded by state forces.

Activist Jarwolo criticized the project as a misplaced priority, stating that a US$10 million investment could have funded a factory that would generate employment and economic growth for the people of Lofa County.

"What rationale exists for spending over $10 million on a Presidential Villa when the residents of that district are deprived of fundamental public services and economic prospects?" Jarwolo wrote in a public post on Facebook.

President Boakai, who campaigned on a platform of "rescue" and reform, has faced growing scrutiny here for what critics call self-serving governance. Many argue that, instead of rescuing the Liberian people from economic deprivation, the administration is prioritizing personal comfort and loyalty to its political allies.

This perception was further fueled by reports that the President had recently acquired a US$1.2 million armored vehicle, a 2025 Lexus LX 700HR Super Ultra Luxury SUV.

Critics argue that the expenditure contradicts President Boakai's earlier promises of modest government spending.

The Executive Protection Service (EPS) defended the vehicle purchase, citing the deteriorating condition of the previous presidential fleet and the necessity of high-level security for the head of state.

Yet, the public backlash has continued, exacerbated by reports of the President leading a delegation of over 40 people to Japan for the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9) and Expo 2025. The trip occurred amidst delayed salaries for civil servants and university professors, further deepening public frustration.

Sources indicate that the government claims Japan requested over 50 participants from Liberia, but no official documentation has been made public. The Unity Party, now in power, previously criticized former President George Weah for leading similar large delegations abroad, calling them wasteful and hypocritical in times of economic hardship.

"It seems that all the justification of the Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Jeremiah Kpan Koung administration is not necessary," said a source familiar with the internal debate.

"The Unity Party used to criticize ex-President Weah, not for how long he was abroad, but because the country was hard and he kept traveling with bloated delegations that cost taxpayers' money," another source added.

Minister of Information Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, however, dismissed the criticisms, stating that the focus should be on national development, not comparisons with previous administrations.

Despite the official defense, the optics of luxury spending and grand infrastructure for presidential use are casting a long shadow over the Boakai administration's credibility, especially in a nation where basic services remain inaccessible to many. Editing by Jonathan Browne