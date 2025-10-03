Nigeria: Faith Disqualified From BBNaija S10 for Assaulting Fellow Housemate Sultana

In a shocking turn of events, BBNaija season 10 housemate, Faith, has been disqualified from reality TV show three days to the grand finale.

The decision follwed Faith's assault of fellow housemate Sultana during a skincare assignment practice.

The incident sparked outrage among viewers, with many demanding Faith's disqualification from the show for causing physical harm to a fellow contestant. Fellow housemates were also left stunned by the brawl, which led to Sultana sustaining injuries.

As a result of his actions, Faith was asked to leave the Big Brother Naija House immediately. This marks the end of his journey in the competition, and he will no longer be competing for the ultimate N150m prize.

The disqualification is a significant development in the show, and it remains to be seen how the remaining nine housemates will react to Faith's departure. Sultana, in particular, can finally breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that Faith will no longer be a part of the competition.

The Big Brother Naija House has always been known for its drama and excitement, but this incident takes it to a whole new level. The show's producers have taken a strong stance against violent conduct, and Faith's disqualification sends a clear message about the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment in the House.

The remaining housemates will continue their journey in the Big Brother Naija house, vying for the top prize. The question on everyone's mind now is who will emerge victorious in the competition. Will it be one of the strong contenders, or will an underdog steal the show? Only time will tell.