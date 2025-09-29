Nigeria: BBNaija10 - Imisi, Dede, Jasonjae, 5 Others Join Mensan, Sultana in Top 10

Ten housemates have officially secured their spots in the final week of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10.

The announcement came during the week 9 Sunday live eviction show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, which saw the exit of Mide, Zita and Rooboy.

Their eviction cleared the path for the remaining contestants to cement their places as finalists.

The top 10 housemates are Sultana, Dede, Mensan, Koyin, Isabella, Kaybobo, Jason Jae, Faith, Imisi, and Kola, who now join the final lineup heading into the last week of the reality TV show.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the 10th season of the show, dubbed 10/10, has been filled with dramatic twists, heated clashes, shifting of alliances, and multiple romantic entanglements that have kept fans hooked to their TV sets.

The 10 finalists will now battle for the ultimate prize of ₦150 million, as viewers eagerly anticipate who will emerge the winner of BBNaika Season 10 next week Sunday after 10 weeks in the House.