Liberia Begins 2nd Phase of Malaria Vaccine

The Ministry of Health has officially launched the RTS, S malaria vaccine nationwide, targeting children aged five to fifteen months across Liberia.

The RTS, S (Mosquirix) vaccine is the world's first malaria vaccine that reduces malaria cases and deaths in children by targeting the malaria parasite before it infects the liver.

The launch ceremony, held on October 3, 2025, began with a parade from the Fish Market on Tubman Boulevard to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, marking the start of vaccinations across the remaining nine counties--Bong, Bomi, Gbarpolu, Nimba, Margibi, Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, and Lofa counties.

It follows the initial launch in 2024, which focused on Liberia's southern counties--Rivercess, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee, and Sinoe--areas identified in the 2022 Liberia Malaria Indicator Survey as having especially high malaria caseloads. That first phase targeted 38,000 children.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Since the introduction of the vaccine in these six counties, over 38,000 children have received at least the first of the four doses. Others are on schedule. The RTS, S vaccine works by building a child's immune system to fight the malaria parasite. It is administered in four doses: at 5, 6, and 7 months, with a final booster at 15 months.

Malaria remains a major public health challenge in Liberia, with a prevalence rate of ten percent among children under five. In 2021 alone, more than 3,500 deaths were attributed to the disease nationwide.

Globally, sub-Saharan Africa bears the brunt of the malaria burden, accounting for an estimated 249 million cases and 608,000 deaths in 2022, according to the World Health Organization. The RTS,S and R21 vaccines--the world's first anti-parasitic human vaccines--are already demonstrating significant impact. Experts believe widespread adoption in the hardest-hit regions could save tens of thousands of children annually.

"The evidence shows that once these children take the four doses of the vaccine, they are better prepared to fight against the parasite," said Dr. Catherine Cooper, Liberia's Chief Medical Officer / Deputy Health Minister. Dr. Cooper emphasized that the vaccination program targets children under two years of age and complements other malaria prevention strategies such as the use of insecticide-treated Nets ITN and facility-based case management.

"Children are prone to malaria due to their weak immune systems," she added. "But as a government, we have taken bold steps to provide vaccination for our entire population." She also extended gratitude to GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, for its continued support.

The Acting Program Manager of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Dr. Yuah A. Nemah, hailed the launch as a major milestone: "Today we stand on the margins of history to offer a chance of hope, a path to survival, and a gateway for our future leaders."

Liberia is one of nineteen countries that have integrated the malaria vaccine into their national childhood immunization programs.

Senator Dabah M. Varpilah, Chairperson for the Senate Committee on Health, served as the chief launcher and pledged continued advocacy for increased immunization funding.

"We, the government of Liberia, are aware that any new undertaking, like the introduction of the vaccine, comes with increased funding requirements," she said. "We are also aware of the acute reduction and cancellation of donor funding, which has expanded the funding gap within the health sector. We remain committed to advocating for increased domestic resource mobilization for immunization."

She revealed that lawmakers are working to establish an immunization caucus in the Legislature: "This caucus, when established, shall champion the advocacy for increased appropriation for immunization in Liberia."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malaria Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other stakeholders also voiced their support. A representative from UNICEF emphasized the importance of combining vaccines with community health efforts to break the cycle of illness, especially among women and children. Community Health Assistants (CHAs) were described as the backbone of malaria response efforts.

Dr. Jethro Zawolo, Senior Technical Advisor at Jhpiego, highlighted the importance of co-financing the vaccine to ensure sustainability.

Helenna Kollie, a mother from 24th Street, shared her personal experience:

"My daughter has suffered from malaria many times. Every two months, she comes down with it. I feel good about the vaccine, and I'm happy. I believe it will help."

Sara Buchanan of the End Malaria Council stressed the importance of a multisectoral approach: "The government's commitment must be matched with coordinated fundraising and spending. We must ensure that our efforts are going in the right direction."