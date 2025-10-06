South Africa: Pipeline to Disaster - - How Joburg's Water Supply Crisis Began 25 Years Ago

5 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ebrahim Harvey

The Municipal Systems Act of 2000 was followed by the commodification of essential services. Together with mismanagement and a lack of investment in infrastructure, it has led us to where we are.

I spent six years studying water and sanitation in Johannesburg for my master's degree and PhD. Joburg had arguably the best-quality municipal water in South Africa at one stage, and enough of it to meet demand. How did it all go so horribly wrong?

The water supply and infrastructural crisis began when the then ruling ANC shut down municipal departments in Joburg in 2000 and in their place formed corporatised, arms-length utilities such as Johannesburg Water, City Power and Pikitup.

Under apartheid, the Joburg municipality's supply of water was the most efficient and effective on the entire African continent. But obviously, the biggest problem was the glaring inequalities in socioeconomic conditions between whites and blacks and the systemic, causal white racism which underlined it, such as in health, housing, educational provision and so much more.

However, until the municipal legislative changes in 2000, services such as water, sanitation, sewerage and electricity provision were directly provided by the municipality, though with vastly different standards for white and black households....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.