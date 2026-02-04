South Africa: Johannesburg Races to Restore Water in Midrand - South African News Briefs - February 4, 2025

Johannesburg Races to Restore Water in Midrand

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has said that water tankers have been deployed to support parts of Midrand that remain without water, reports EWN. A gradual restoration of water to parts of the suburb began, but pressure is expected to remain low. The Grand Central reservoir, which supplies Glen Austin and parts of Waterfall, is still offline after failing to reach adequate operating levels. The crisis, triggered by a leak, a power failure at the Zuikerbosch treatment plant, and a subsequent pipe burst affecting major reservoirs in Johannesburg and Tshwane, left Midrand taps dry at its peak. Morero said four new reservoirs and three water towers are under construction as part of long-term infrastructure plans to meet growing demand and reduce future risks.

Three Arrested After Deadly R59 Minibus Ambush

Three suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting on the R59 near Meyerton are expected to appear in court, reports SABC News. Police confirmed that six people were killed when a group of attackers ambushed a minibus. Both the victims and the suspects are Lesotho nationals. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Madlanga Commission Uncovers Explosive Arms Deal Claims

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard explosive allegations of a covert arms deal involving a relative of the late Deputy President David Mabuza, a feared private security boss, and a Gauteng police officer known as "007," reports EWN. Testifying partly in-camera, Witness F detailed WhatsApp exchanges allegedly involving Mabuza's nephew, Siphiwe Mabuza, who he claims approached him about acquiring 750 12-gauge shotguns. Evidence also linked Witness F to Bedfordview security figure Steven Motsumi, whose name even the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss hesitated to mention publicly. The inquiry scrutinised why Witness F was referred to as "007," prompting a tense exchange about the James Bond reference. Witness F is expected to continue his testimony.

