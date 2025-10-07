Nigeria/Lesotho: S' Eagles Hit Polokwane Camp Ahead of Crunch Lesotho W/Cup Encounter

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle and his technical crew have arrived in Polokwane, South Africa, ahead of Nigeria's crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash with the Crocodiles of Lesotho scheduled for Friday.

The team's backroom staff are also on ground, with the delegation lodged at the Ranch Hotel as preparations begin for the decisive encounter.

According to team officials, all 23 invited players are expected to join camp by today, flying directly from their respective clubs into South Africa. Some players have already arrived in Johannesburg according to Promise Efoghe, the team's media officer.

Chelle and his staff are buoyed by the fine form of several key players over the weekend. Victor Osimhen continued his impressive run for Napoli, scoring the decisive penalty in their UEFA Champions League victory over Liverpool.

New invitee Akor Adams also drew praise after netting Sevilla's fourth goal in their stunning 4-1 win over Barcelona, ending the Catalans' 15-match unbeaten streak. Adams' goal came off a clever assist from Chidera Ejuke, underlining Nigeria's attacking depth.

However, defensive concerns persist for the coach. Bright Osayi-Samuel has been ruled out through injury, while Felix Agu remains a major doubt after picking up an ankle problem during Werder Bremen's Bundesliga clash against St. Pauli. Agu is scheduled for an MRI scan today to determine his availability.

Chelle must also manage a growing disciplinary concern, with several key players -- including Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Stanley Nwabali -- one yellow card away from suspension, potentially ruling them out of next week's final group match against Benin Republic in Uyo.

Currently third in Group C, Nigeria trail leaders Benin Republic and South Africa by three points. With only two matches left, victory in Polokwane is vital to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Super Eagles will host Benin in their final qualifier on October 14, following Friday's 5:00 PM (Nigerian time) kickoff against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.