Nigeria: Just-in - Tinubu's Minister Resigns Over Alleged Forgery

President Bola Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following allegations of forgery against him.

Recall that President Tinubu appointed Nnaji in August 2023.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said Nnaji resigned this Tuesday in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria.

"Nnaji said he has been a target of blackmail by political opponents.

"President Tinubu thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours," Onanuga stated.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nnaji was accused of forging a University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) certificate, which he presented for ministerial screening in August, 2023.