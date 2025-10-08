Nigeria: Just-in - Tinubu's Minister Resigns Over Alleged Forgery

7 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bode Gbadebo

President Bola Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following allegations of forgery against him.

Recall that President Tinubu appointed Nnaji in August 2023.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said Nnaji resigned this Tuesday in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria.

"Nnaji said he has been a target of blackmail by political opponents.

"President Tinubu thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours," Onanuga stated.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nnaji was accused of forging a University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) certificate, which he presented for ministerial screening in August, 2023.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.