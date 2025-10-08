Nigeria: Science Minister, Geoffrey Nnaji, Resigns Amid Certificate Forgery Allegation

7 October 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

*Says he's been target of blackmail by political opponents

*Tinubu accepts resignation

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, has resigned following allegations of certificate forgery against him.

The Minister has been in the eye of the storm over allegations of forgery of his first degree certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka which he tendered for screening as a ministerial candidate over two years ago by the National Assembly.

According to a release issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Nnaji resigned "today in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria."

The Minister in the resignation letter said he had been a target of blackmail by political opponents.

The statement said President Tinubu has accepted his resignation.

It added that the President thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours.

