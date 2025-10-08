Nigeria: Forgery Allegation - I Didn't Resign Because of Guilt - Nnaji

Uche Nnaji, former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, has said he did not resign because of guilt.

Nnaji tendered his resignation on Tuesday amid pressure over authenticity of his academic certificates.

Following investigation by PREMIUM TIMES, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), disowned the Bachelor of Science degree certificate in the possession of the former Minister, saying the politician did not complete his studies at the institution and was never issued a certificate.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, Simon U. Ortuanya, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, stated that although Nnaji was admitted to the institution in 1981, he did not complete his studies and was never awarded a degree.

But in a statement he personally signed, Nnaji claimed the reputation which he built through hard work was being ruined.

He said he had been subjected to blackmail.

"After deep reflection and consultations with family, associates, and well-meaning Nigerians, I have today tendered my resignation as the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR."

"This decision did not come lightly. Over the past week, an orchestrated sustained campaign of falsehood, politically motivated, and malicious attacks have been waged against my person, integrity, and office across print, electronic, and social media platforms. These unfounded allegations and media distortions have not only caused personal distress but have also begun to distract from the vital work of the Ministry and the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

"As someone who has spent more than five decades building a reputation anchored on hard work, honour, and service to humanity, I cannot in good conscience allow these distractions to cast a shadow over the noble objectives of this administration.

"My decision to step aside is therefore a personal choice -- not an admission of guilt, but rather a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court. In the end, justice will prevail, and history will vindicate the just.

"I remain deeply grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the confidence he reposed in me and for the privilege to serve in his cabinet. His vision for a renewed, innovative, and technologically driven Nigeria is one I continue to hold dear, and I pledge my unflinching support to his administration and its transformative goals."