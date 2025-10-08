Nigeria: Minister Accused of Forging Certificate Resigns

Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, has resigned.

Bayo Onanuga, Presidential spokesman, confirmed this in a statement late Tuesday.

Nnaji is currently in the eye of the storm over his academic qualifications.

Following investigation by PREMIUM TIMES, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), disowned the Bachelor of Science degree certificate in the possession of the former Minister, saying the politician did not complete his studies at the institution and was never issued a certificate.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, Simon U. Ortuanya, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, stated that although Nnaji was admitted to the institution in 1981, he did not complete his studies and was never awarded a degree.

The platform added that authorities at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) also confirmed that the certificate of national service being paraded by Nnaji was strange to it and could not be authenticated.

In his statement, Onanuga confirmed that Nnaji had stepped down from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He said President Bola Tinubu had accepted the resignation and wished him well.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following some allegations against him."

"President Tinubu appointed Nnaji in August 2023. He resigned today in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria.

"Nnaji said he has been a target of blackmail by political opponents.

"President Tinubu thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours," Onanuga's statement read.