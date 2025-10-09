Somalia: U.S. Urges Increased Global Support For Somalia Amid Ongoing Terror Threat

The United States on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to fighting terrorism in Somalia and called on the international community--particularly nations with a stake in the country's stability--to step up financial assistance.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council briefing, John Kelley, the Acting Deputy Representative of the US to the UN, said Somalia's security situation remains precarious and requires robust international cooperation.

"This is a critical moment. Countries that care about Somalia's future must reinforce their support, especially through sustained economic aid," Kelley said.

He highlighted the importance of coordination between the United Nations and the African Union, calling their partnership essential for broader stability across the African continent.

"The United States will continue its strong support for peacekeeping and counterterrorism operations," Kelley noted, reaffirming Washington's long-term commitment to promoting peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

Kelley also praised the African Union's efforts to strengthen regional security and confirmed continued US backing for institutions and governments working toward peace across Africa.

Turning to Sudan, Kelley issued a strong call for an immediate end to the violence, while welcoming the efforts of UN Special Envoy Lakhdar Brahimi Lamamra to enhance coordination between the UN, the AU, and IGAD in response to the ongoing crisis.