Africa: All of Africa Today - October 9, 2025

Rajoelina Under Pressure as Mass Protests Sweep Madagascar

Mass protests in Madagascar over power cuts, water shortages, and alleged corruption put President Andry Rajoelina under mounting pressure, as the youth-led Gen Z Madagascar movement gave him until Wednesday night to meet its demands or face a nationwide strike. The group, which led nearly two weeks of demonstrations, demanded the removal of Senate President Richard Ravalomanana and investigations into businessman Mamy Ravatomanga, a close ally of Rajoelina. Despite the president's dismissal of his government and the appointment of army General Rufin Fortunat Zafisambo as prime minister, unrest continued, with opposition groups calling the move a provocation. At least 22 people were killed and 100 were injured in clashes, according to the UN. While Rajoelina launched a "national dialogue" with various stakeholders, Gen Z Madagascar and labour unions refused to participate, accusing the government of staging a façade of consultation.

UN Ends 30 Years of Somali Human Rights Monitoring, Citing Progress

The United Nations Human Rights Council approved a resolution restoring Somalia's full control over its human rights responsibilities, ending more than 30 years of international monitoring that began in 1993. The decision, made in Geneva, also ended the mandate of the UN-appointed Independent Expert on Human Rights in Somalia, marking a major step toward the country's regained sovereignty. Somalia's Minister of Women and Human Rights Development, Ambassador Khadiija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, hailed the move as a "major victory" and evidence of international confidence in Somalia's progress on human rights and the rule of law. The resolution followed other diplomatic gains for Somalia, including the lifting of the arms embargo and approval of debt relief under the HIPC initiative. Somali authorities say the country remains committed to upholding its human rights obligations in accordance with national laws and international treaties to which it is a party.

Ethiopia Accuses Eritrea of Preparing for War Over Red Sea Access

Ethiopia accused Eritrea of preparing to wage war against it in collusion with an opposition grouping, in the latest sign of escalating tensions between the two neighbours over control of the Red Sea. In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos alleged that Eritrea and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) faction were funding and directing armed groups in the Amhara region, where Fano militias have been fighting the federal government. The letter claimed the two were preparing to wage war against Ethiopia, viewing Addis Ababa's push to regain access to the Red Sea as a threat. Eritrea, which gained control of the coastline after its 1993 independence, had not commented on the accusations. Relations between the two countries, once mended under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's 2018 peace efforts, had since deteriorated.

139 Million Nigerians Still Living in Poverty - World Bank

At least 139 million Nigerians are living in poverty, according to the World Bank, which said that while Nigeria's economy had begun to stabilize through ongoing reforms, most citizens had yet to benefit. Speaking at the launch of the Nigeria Development Update report in Abuja, World Bank Country Director Mathew Verghis praised the government for bold measures such as fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification, saying they had improved revenue, debt indicators, and foreign reserves while easing inflation. However, he cautioned that millions of Nigerians have yet to feel the benefits of these reforms, warning that macroeconomic gains must be swiftly converted into welfare improvements. Verghis reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment to supporting Nigeria's reform agenda through policy advice, technical assistance, and financial support aimed at fostering sustainable development and shared prosperity.

Organizations Urged to Sustain Response to Sexual Violence Crisis in DR Congo

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has treated 16,445 sexual violence victims in Salamabila, Maniema province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) since 2019. This alarming figure reflects the scale of a silent crisis that is too often overlooked and forgotten by national and international authorities. This alarming figure reflects the scale of a silent crisis that is too often overlooked and forgotten by national and international authorities. There has been an increase in sexual assaults across the region as a result of armed conflicts between groups, as well as violence outside the conflict. MSF has been implementing an innovative community-based approach in Salamabila since 2019 to meet the needs of sexual violence victims. The decentralized approach is based on the work of reproductive health workers (RHWs), women from the community who are often survivors of rape themselves. MSF plans to end Salamabila in 2025 so that it can focus on other urgent emergencies, but not before urging national and international organizations to continue holistic care.