Nigeria/Lesotho: 18 Super Eagles Begin Training in Polokwane for Lesotho

Eighteen Super Eagles players opened their training in Polokwane, South Africa on Tuesday evening ahead Friday's 2026 World Cup qualifying clash with Lesotho.

Dender EH of Belgium central defender, Benjamin Fredrick was the last player to join the team as all 18 Super Eagles began their first training regime under the watch of Eric Chelle and his technical crew in the South African city.

The 17 other players in camp include; Captain William Troost-Ekong, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Chrisantus Uche, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Terem Moffi and Moses Simon.

Others are; Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, Tolu Arokodare, Semi Ajayi, Stanley Nwabali, Adebayo Adeleye and Amas Obasogie.

Media Officer of the Team, Promise Efoghe confirmed that everything went smoothly without hitches with all the players serious about the task at hand.

It was smooth to see previously missing to Injury Semi Ajayi back to the squad training. Same with Victor Osimhen who limped off the qualifying clash with Rwanda in Uyo after barely half an hour.

However, nothing was said about the three players who as at Monday evening were battling how to secure entry visas into South Africa.

Meanwhile, injured defender, Felix Agu, has now been ruled out from the decisive 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.

German Bundesliga club Werder Bremen announced that Agu has been sidelined by a ligament injury after he was forced out of Saturday's game against St.Pauli.

He could be out for several months to also make him a major doubt for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco in December. Injury has also kept out dependable defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Cyriel Dessers from the upcoming qualifiers.

The Eagles will be guests to Lesotho on Friday, October 10 before hosting Benin Republic on Tuesday October 14 in Uyo.

With just two games remaining in the qualifiers, the Super Eagles are third on 11 points, three points behind Benin Republic and South Africa who are first and second respectively.