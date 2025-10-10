Lesotho/Nigeria: Lesotho Vs Nigeria (Live Updates) - Super Eagles Chase Vital Win in Polokwane

With World Cup hopes hanging by a thread, Nigeria go all out for three points against Lesotho's Crocodiles in Polokwane.

Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes face a defining test this evening as the Super Eagles take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Lesotho held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on 16 November 2023, and will be looking to cause another upset in Polokwane.

With only two games left in the qualifying series, Nigeria must secure all three points and hope results elsewhere go their way to stay alive in Group C.

With 11 points from eight matches, the Super Eagles sit three points behind leaders Benin Republic and second-placed South Africa, making tonight's clash a must-win encounter.

Star forward Victor Osimhen returns to lead the attack alongside Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon, as Coach Eric Chelle's men look to reignite their campaign. Nigeria will, however, be without injured regulars Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Cyriel Dessers.

Kick-off: 5:00 p.m. Nigeria time.

Super Eagles name strong starting XI for Lesotho showdown

Nigeria have named a strong lineup as they go in search of a crucial victory against Lesotho in today's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Captain William Troost-Ekong leads the Super Eagles from defence, while Stanley Nwabali retains his spot in goal.

Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi anchor the midfield, tasked with controlling possession and driving Nigeria forward.

Up front, the returning Victor Osimhen spearheads the attack, supported by Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Tolu Arokodare, as Coach Eric Chelle's men aim to reignite their World Cup campaign.

Nigeria must secure all three points to keep their qualification hopes alive, with their final group game against Benin Republic looming next week in Uyo.

Kick-off: 5:00 PM Nigeria time.

KICKOFF!! The game is underway at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Alex Iwobi with a chance but the ball sails away for a goal kick for Lesotho