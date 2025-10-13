Angola: EU Provides 50 Million Euros to Develop Agriculture in Lobito Corridor

Luanda — The European Union (EU) approved, on Thursday (9), the provision of 50 million euros to finance agricultural development projects along the Lobito Corridor, in the centre-west coastal province of Bennguela, as part of the Program to Strengthen Resilience and Food and Nutrition Security in Angola (FRESAN).

The signing of the financing agreement between the Agri-Investe Project and the European Commission was witnessed by the minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Isaac dos Anjos, who was part of the Angolan delegation that participated in the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Belgium, according to a statement that reached ANGOP Friday.

Specifically, the amount will be used to create productive

infrastructure, logistics, irrigation, integrated rural development, and rural road rehabilitation, as well as to develop education, teaching, and research systems along the railway line that crosses Benguela Province.

The document also adds that the financing will be managed by the Agri-Investe project, which will also be responsible for promoting exports and integrating family farming into market chains.

The project should also leverage the integration and direct development of local communities and stakeholders, which can serve as driving forces for the region's development.