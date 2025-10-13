Angola: Lobito Corridor Strengthens Regional Economic Cooperation - Minister of State

Luanda — The Minister of State for Economic Coordination José de Lima Massano said on Thursday in Oslo, Norway, that the Lobito Corridor represents a strategic axis connecting the Atlantic Ocean to the African continent and creating a new space for regional economic, industrial, and logistical cooperation.

The minister made the statement during a high-level panel entitled "Connecting Continents: The Strategic Role of the Lobito Corridor in Energy and Infrastructure Growth," during the opening of the Nordic-African Business Summit 2025.

Massano stated that the project extends beyond the transportation of minerals and goods between Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and is part of a broader territorial development concept that directly impacts job creation, the strengthening of agro-industry, and export growth.

The minister also held bilateral meetings with the Norwegian Secretary of State for Trade, Industry, and Fisheries, Even Sagebakken; and the Secretary of State for International Development, Stine Rebecca Haheim.

These meetings allowed for deeper discussions about cooperation opportunities in fisheries, energy, infrastructure, and sustainable development. They also allowed for the analysis of financing and technical support mechanisms for joint projects.

A roundtable discussion on the fisheries, infrastructure, energy, and transportation sectors followed, with participation from the Angolan delegation, representatives of the Angola-Norway Chamber of Commerce, diplomats, and Norwegian companies.

The discussion reinforced the mutual interest in fostering business partnerships that contribute to economic diversification and strengthen relations between Angola and Norway.

The African Business Summit 2025, organized by the Norwegian-African Business Association (NABA), is a meeting that brings together more than 300 delegates from 35 countries, including government, business, and institutional representatives.

The summit's central theme is "Partnerships for Growth in Oslo," and its goal is to strengthen economic ties between Africa and the Nordic countries.

Founded in 2011, NABA is a nonprofit organization based in Oslo that promotes trade and investment between Norway and Africa. It has over one hundred member companies operating in the energy, agriculture, technology, and finance sectors.