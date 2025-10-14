TFM, a CMOC Subsidiary, Achieves Full Compliance in The Copper Mark Re-audit, Setting a New Standard for Responsible Mining in Africa

Tenke Fungurume Mining S.A. ("TFM"), a prominent copper-cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) operated by CMOC Group Ltd. ("CMOC"), today announced its successful completion of The Copper Mark re-audit, achieving "Fully Meet" across all 32 rigorous criteria.

This significant achievement positions TFM as the first mine in Africa to not only be awarded The Copper Mark, but also to fully comply with all its stringent responsible production requirements, marking a new benchmark for the continent's mining industry.

The Copper Mark is a leading assurance framework, globally recognized for its commitment to responsible sourcing and production within the copper, molybdenum, nickel, and zinc value chains. Its independent third-party assessment verifies that facilities adhere to best practices in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management. This re-affirmation means TFM’s copper producers automatically fulfill all three of the London Metal Exchange's (LME) Responsible Sourcing Requirements: Responsible Sourcing, Environmental Management Systems, and Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.

Liang Wei, Vice President of ESG at CMOC, emphasized the strategic importance of this accomplishment: "The Copper Mark certification is a key focus for CMOC, reflecting our unwavering commitment to the highest ESG standards and continuous improvement. It is a vital instrument for demonstrating our responsible and sustainable production management to customers, investors, government, communities, employees, and all stakeholders. Achieving The Copper Mark also enhances the recognition of our products among high-quality market customers and helps to realize premiums."

TFM initially passed The Copper Mark audit in early 2024 and successfully completed the re-audit in August 2025. The rigorous validation process utilized the 32 criteria of the Risk Readiness Assessment v2.0 (RRA 2.0), co-developed by the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) and The Copper Mark. These criteria encompass a comprehensive range of critical areas, including legal compliance, labor relations, environmental management, greenhouse gas emissions, water management, mine closure and reclamation, community development, grievance mechanisms, stakeholder engagement, and due diligence in mineral supply chains, covering the entire production process of copper and cobalt.

Currently, TFM stands as the world’s fifth-largest copper mine and the second-largest cobalt mine, boasting five copper-cobalt production lines and an annual copper production capacity of 450,000 tonnes. The mine has consistently optimized its operations and management, leading to increased copper output and quality throughout 2025.

Copper, a critical metal for the future, plays an indispensable role in the global transition to clean energy and in meeting the escalating electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence. With recent years seeing tight new supply due to insufficient capital expenditure and declining grades in existing mines, CMOC’s strategic investments, including the completion of four new production lines at TFM and the development of another world-class project, KFM, also in the DRC, have positioned the company as one of the few global mining leaders sustaining rapid growth in copper production. In 2024, CMOC entered the world's top ten copper producers, and in the first half of 2025, its copper output reached a record high of 353,600 tonness. CMOC remains dedicated to its mission of becoming a "stabilizer" in the global copper industry.

Across the globe, 52 mines, 32 smelters and refiners, and 11 metal producers have been awarded The Copper Mark. In the DRC, CMOC’s TFM, alongside Glencore’s KCC and MUMI operations, are among those recognized for their commitment to responsible production.