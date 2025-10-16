Zimbabwe: Controversial Business Tycoon Tagwirei Funded the Military in 2017 Coup That Toppled Mugabe - Ziyambi Reveals

ZANU PF's Secretary for Legal Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, has exposed how controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei played a role in toppling longtime ruler Robert Mugabe by financially assisting the military in the November 2017 coup.

Ziyambi revealed in a recent ZANU PF politburo meeting that, at the request of the then Commander of the Defence Forces, Constantino Chiwenga, Tagwirei provided US$1.6 million, supplied fuel and catered for the soldiers' basic provisions.

This was in response to a dossier submitted to the politburo by Chiwenga, in which he accuses a clique of businessmen, including Tagwirei, of capturing the ruling party and using it as a conduit for corruption.

"There is no denying that Operation Restore Legacy had significant backing. A considerable amount of resources was invested to guarantee its success. It is unlikely that an operation of this scale could have achieved its goals without substantial financial support.

"For the record Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei put in a total of 5 million litres of fuel, food and other provisions for soldiers as requested by the then CDF, General Chiwenga. Furthermore, he put in one million litres of fuel and US$1.6 million to the Party.

"Therefore, the success of Operation Restore Legacy cannot be attributed to a few individuals. Any such assertions are aimed at distorting the historical narrative for personal and political gain," said Ziyambi.

Tagwirei, who is a benefactor of ZANU PF, has recently been accused of using his proximity to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to acquire government tenders.

The controversial entrepreneur has also been the subject of attacks by former ZANU PF member and fugitive Blessed Geza, who has accused him of capturing the state and perpetuating corruption.

Tagwirei has remained mum on the allegations of corruption.

Ziyambi said the removal of Mugabe was a collective effort, warning a clique backing Chiwenga to desist from claiming heroism.

"It is denied that only a few individuals, particularly the writers of this document, sacrificed their lives for the attainment of Operation Restore Legacy. Zimbabweans from all walks of life rose and participated in and supported Operation Restore Legacy.

"Let us acknowledge the collective effort that made Operation Restore Legacy possible and desist from claiming heroism for work done by many," said Ziyambi.