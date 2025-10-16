Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Launches Scathing Attack On 'Ignorant' Chiwenga - Accuses VP of Incitement, Treason

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hit back at his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, accusing him of incitement and treason in a fiery response to a corruption dossier presented to the politburo, a move that further exposes the deepening succession battle within Zanu PF.

Mnangagwa, through newly appointed Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi, dismissed Chiwenga's dossier, which bemoaned alleged party capture and internal rot, describing it as "fundamentally flawed" and evidence of ignorance of party procedures.

"In light of the foregoing, the document is fundamentally flawed, and its averments lack merit. It is my considered opinion that the document should be disregarded due to its material shortcomings and lack of appreciation of Party procedures and the national Constitution.

"At its core, the document advocates for the unlawful removal of a constitutionally elected President, which is palpably treasonous. The document not only undermines the President but also the economy and individuals who work hard to support the Party.

"One wonders whether the placement under sanctions of some of these individuals was not a result of such reckless utterances. Such reckless utterances have cost our economy, His Excellency's goodwill in the international fora, and individuals who have been unduly placed under sanctions, and in the end, no investor would want to invest in our country," said Ziyambi.

In his dossier, Chiwenga reportedly expressed strong opposition to the party's resolution to extend Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, arguing that such a move undermines both the Constitution and party unity.

Ziyambi countered the argument, saying Chiwenga's stance reflected a lack of understanding of Zanu PF's internal processes.

"Indeed, the President is a constitutionalist who has not deviated from the Constitution at any time. However, if the people have spoken, should the President disregard the will of the people? The author is patently disregarding the resolutions, and seems unaware of the provisions of Article 6, Section 34, subsections (2) to (5) of the Party Constitution, which outline the powers and functions of the National People's Conference.

"The above assertion could be a result of the author's ignorance of the quoted legal provisions. However, such ignorance may be excusable for non-legal persons. What is being referred to as the 2030 Agenda derives from the 2024 resolutions of the Conference. Given the underlying circumstances, any attempt to destabilise the Government on the basis of such falsehoods is tantamount to treason," said Ziyambi further.

The heated exchange comes as Zanu PF prepares for its National People's Conference in Mutare this week, expected to be dominated by growing tensions between Mnangagwa and his deputy.

Party insiders say the conference could set the tone for a bruising internal power struggle as political lines have clearly been drawn.