Zimbabwe: Mutsvangwa Accuses Chiwenga of Undermining Mnangagwa With 'Forged Dossier'

ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has launched a fresh attack on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, accusing him of attempting to turn the party's top leadership into a "kangaroo court" through the use of forged intelligence documents.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare, Mutsvangwa claimed Chiwenga had presented an unverified dossier to the ruling party's praesidium in an effort to target business figures aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Two or three weeks ago, our vice president decided to turn the presidium into a kangaroo court -- an inquisition court. The document he used was forged and traced back to South Africa. When its origin was questioned, everyone in the praesidium disowned it," said Mutsvangwa.

He alleged that the controversial document, which he said had previously circulated among former ZANU-PF officials including Saviour Kasukuwere, was being used for "factional purposes" within the party.

"That document was floating in certain circles. Someone wanted to be given the emperor's troop of the South African Reserve Bank, which is how it made its way back to Zimbabwe," he said

The accusations come just a day before ZANU-PF's 22nd Annual People's Conference, scheduled to take place in Mutare on Friday and Saturday.

Mutsvangwa suggested that key political manoeuvring would unfold there rather than in Harare where reports indicate that former Central Committee member Blessed Geza has called for a stay-away.

"It's useless for you journalists to remain here in Harare waiting for Geza's demonstrations, missing all the drama that will be happening in Mutare," Mutsvangwa told reporters.

The outspoken party spokesperson further warned against disguising internal power struggles as anti-corruption drives saying some members were attempting to push personal agendas ahead of the conference.

"We are dealing with people who do not want to follow the rules of the party or the constitution. They cannot wait for the people to choose their leaders but instead try to instruct the party from the sidelines," Mutsvangwa said.

Reports from recent politburo meetings have also suggested rising tensions between Chiwenga and other senior figures with claims that he produced forged documents during internal deliberations -- a move that reportedly prompted reminders from colleagues about the nature of his appointment.

The escalating dispute highlights widening cracks within ZANU-PF's leadership ahead of a key gathering expected to shape the party's political direction heading into 2026.