Africa: All of Africa Today - October 16, 2025

Colonel Randrianirina to Be Sworn in as Madagascar's President

Colonel Michael Randrianirina is set to be sworn in as Madagascar's transitional president, following a military coup that ousted President Andry Rajoelina. The new leadership announced that Randrianirina would assume office during a formal hearing of the High Constitutional Court on October 17. Rajoelina, who fled abroad after being impeached by lawmakers, condemned the takeover but refused to resign despite growing protests led by youth movements, labour unions, and civic groups demanding better governance and economic opportunities. Randrianirina, a former critic of Rajoelina and leader of the rebellion through his elite CAPSAT unit, joined protesters and seized power after weeks of demonstrations against corruption, poor services, and widespread poverty. The colonel pledged to hold elections within two years. In response, the African Union suspended Madagascar, and the United Nations expressed serious concern over the unconstitutional change of power.

Kenya Declares Public Holiday for Odinga's Funeral

The government declared Friday, October 17, 2025, a public holiday in honour of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga, who passed away while receiving treatment in India. The announcement, made by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen through a special notice in the Kenya Gazette, was issued under Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act. The holiday coincides with Odinga's state funeral, allowing the nation to collectively mourn and reflect on his decades-long fight for democracy, reform, and unity. Flags across the country have been flying at half-mast as a symbol of respect and a mark of national grief for a man who shaped Kenya's political landscape for over four decades. Condolence books have been opened in government offices, embassies, and ODM party offices.

DR Congo, M23 Rebels Agree to Joint Ceasefire Monitor

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the Rwanda-backed rebel group M23 agreed to create a joint body to monitor a future permanent ceasefire - a step seen as crucial to ending years of violence in the country's east. M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka confirmed the signing and called it "a significant advancement". Qatar's foreign ministry said that the body will oversee the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, investigate reports of violations, and help prevent renewed fighting. Representatives from Congo, M23, and the 12-country International Conference on the Great Lakes Region will be present. Qatar, the African Union, and the United States will also participate, while Monusco, the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, will provide logistical support. The Qatari foreign ministry hailed the move as essential for building trust before peace talks. The peace agreement was reached following months of negotiations after both sides missed the August deadline.

Sahel Juntas Target Côte d'Ivoire with Election Disinformation

Accounts linked to the military juntas in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger were found spreading false information to destabilize Côte d'Ivoire ahead of its October 25 presidential election. The campaigns falsely announced President Alassane Ouattara's death and reported a fictitious coup to incite unrest during opposition protests in Abidjan. According to Côte d'Ivoire's National Agency for Information System Security (ANSSI), many of the fake stories originated from Burkinabe accounts tied to the junta and its supporters. One of the most influential networks, the Rapid Intervention Communication Battalion (BIR-C), run by US-based Ibrahima Maiga and linked to Burkinabe leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré's family, was accused of coordinating propaganda and manipulating current events to discredit Ouattara. Analysts attributed these efforts to the Sahel juntas' efforts to undermine democratic governments and promote anti-French and pro-Russian narratives in the region. Several alleged perpetrators have already faced legal action since the Ivorian authorities launched a confidential system to identify, assess, and counter online threats.

Mnangagwa Accuses Chiwenga of Treason in Escalating Power Feud

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, of incitement and treason in response to a corruption dossier Chiwenga reportedly presented to the Zanu PF politburo, escalating the party's internal power struggle. Through newly appointed Legal Affairs Secretary Ziyambi Ziyambi, Mnangagwa dismissed the dossier, which alleged party capture and corruption, as "fundamentally flawed" and "treasonous," claiming it sought the unlawful removal of a constitutionally elected president. Chiwenga's document also opposed extending Mnangagwa's rule beyond the constitutional two-term limit, arguing it violated the national and party constitutions. Ziyambi countered that Chiwenga misunderstood Zanu PF's internal processes and the 2024 conference resolutions underpinning the "2030 Agenda." The exchange comes ahead of Zanu PF's National People's Conference in Mutare, where tensions between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are expected to dominate discussions, signaling an intensifying succession battle within the ruling party.

WFP Warns Humanitarian Shortfalls Could Worsen Hunger Crisis

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned that nearly 14 million people could face severe hunger by the end of the year as humanitarian funding cuts threaten six of its most critical operations. Programs in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan are already experiencing major disruptions. WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said reduced rations mean children go hungry, mothers skip meals, and families lose essential support. The number of people experiencing acute food insecurity has reached record levels, with 319 million people living in acute food insecurity, including 44 million at emergency levels.