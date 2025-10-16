The Africa Trade Gateway (ATG), a pioneering digital trade ecosystem designed to revolutionize Africa's trade, has launched an initiative for national adoption awareness in Rwanda, marking a significant milestone in the continent's economic integration journey.

A collaboration between African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the ATG is a one-stop digital trade ecosystem designed to make AfCFTA work in practice by enabling businesses to find trusted partners, secure financing, complete cross-border payments, and access new markets with confidence. It connects buyers, sellers, financial institutions, and logistics providers across Africa. By providing a seamless and efficient continental digital infrastructure, businesses can conduct trade to scale trade activities – hence increase Intra-African trade, promote trade and economic integration, and create jobs.

"The Africa Trade Gateway represents more than technology; it symbolizes Africa's readiness to define its own digital destiny. As we deepen our integration under the AfCFTA, let us ensure that digital trade becomes a cornerstone of industrialisation, inclusion, and resilience. Rwanda stands ready to play its part as a committed partner, a digital innovator, and a champion of continental cooperation," said Alexis Kabayiza, Chief Technical advisor at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Rwanda.

The event brought together key stakeholders in trade, including senior government officials, the Private Sector Federation, Rwanda Bankers Association, banking executives, diplomats, importers and exporters, entrepreneurs, Rwandese business industry associations, and Real Sources Africa (the AfCFTA Trading Company), and representative from Afreximbank.

Speaking during the launch, Mr. Emeka Onyia, Director of Digital Banking at Afreximbank said: "The Africa Trade Gateway is a game-changer for African trade. It is the boldest economic project of our time — Africa's gateway to transformation. Intra-African trade still accounts for less than 15% of our total trade which demonstrates that we simply don't trade enough with ourselves. This is the perfect place to take the Africa Trade Gateway to the next level — from concept to community, from potential to impact."

Other speakers emphasized the significance of this initiative, terming it as Africa's one-stop digital ecosystem designed to accelerate the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol. "The ATG represents far more than a system — it is the gateway to Africa's next economic era. Africa's trade future is digital, integration is achievable, and the Africa Trade Gateway is the highway that will get us there," stated Felix Kabara Chege, CEO Real Sources Africa.

The ATG launch in Rwanda is a significant step towards realizing the AfCFTA's vision of a single, integrated African market. With its innovative digital solutions and collaborative approach, the ATG is poised to transform the face of African trade and contribute to the continent's economic growth and development.