AMCE Achieves Two Landmark Successes As It Completes Its First Open-Heart Surgery and Delivers West Africa's First Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (Sbrt) for Lung Cancer

Landmark procedure strengthens Africa's capacity for complex cardiac care, reducing reliance on overseas medical travel

Abuja, Nigeria,15th December, 2025 -- Only six months since its opening in June this year, the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) in Abuja is redefining top-class medical care in West Africa, achieving two ground-breaking clinical milestones. The world-class tertiary medical facility developed by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with King's College Hospital London, AMCE has successfully completed its first open-heart surgery - a complex Triple Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) and delivered the region's first Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) for lung cancer. These achievements underscore AMCE's commitment to providing complex, life-saving treatments in Africa, significantly reducing the critical need for medical travel abroad.

Building on the quaternary hospital's recent outpatient and inpatient landmark advancements, AMCE's clinical teams have rapidly expanded the Centre's capability to deliver high-acuity care across both cardiovascular medicine and oncology.

On the oncology front, AMCE successfully delivered West Africa's pioneer SBRT for lung cancer, a highly advanced radio surgical technique that achieves surgical-level precision without incision. The milestone case involved an octogenarian with a localised lung tumour who received treatment enabled by sophisticated imaging, real-time motion tracking, and highly personalised radiation planning.

In cardiovascular care, AMCE's cardiac team continues to scale its interventional and surgical capabilities. In its first six months of operations, the hospital has performed over ten successful cardiac interventions, including coronary angiographies, permanent pacemaker insertions, and percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). The successful completion of its first CABG now places AMCE among the few centres in Africa offering a fully integrated cardiac care pathway from advanced diagnostics and interventional cardiology to complex open-heart surgery within one facility.

Together, these achievements underscore AMCE's commitment to world-class, patient-centred cancer care in West Africa and accelerates its long-term goal of reversing outbound medical tourism and averting brain drain by providing the infrastructure, technology, and training environment needed to support the continent's most skilled specialists.

Brian Deaver, Chief Executive Officer of AMCE, commented: " Delivering our first open-heart surgery and West Africa's first SBRT treatment represents a defining moment for AMCE and for healthcare on the continent. These milestones reflect the exceptional skill and dedication of our multidisciplinary teams, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that patients can access the most advanced cancer and cardiac care right here in Africa. With our oncology systems, Cath labs, and theatres fully operational, we are closing long-standing gaps in access to high-quality treatment and enabling people to receive life-saving care close to home. Our commitment remains steadfast: to invest in our people, technology, and infrastructure so that Africans no longer need to travel abroad for the highest standards of care."

Commenting on these remarkable milestones, Oluranti Doherty, Managing Director of Export Development, Afreximbank said "AMCE's successful delivery of its first open-heart surgery and West Africa's first SBRT treatment demonstrates the transformative impact of Afreximbank's investment in world-class medical infrastructure. These achievements show what is possible when we build capacity locally, reducing the continent's dependence on outbound medical tourism, retaining vital clinical expertise, and strengthening Africa's broader health ecosystem. AMCE is advancing a new era of health dignity for Africans, and we are proud to support its continued leadership in complex and innovative care."

AMCE is also in the process of preparing patients for further complex procedures, including valve repairs and replacements. By expanding its cardiovascular and specialised services, the hospital is reinforcing its commitment to curb medical tourism by reversing the estimated US$6-10 billion Africans spend annually seeking treatment abroad and stem the long-standing brain drain of medical professionals by creating high-quality career opportunities within Africa's borders.

AMCE's key services include cardiovascular services, haematology, comprehensive oncology, and general medical services. The facility has a current capacity of 170 beds with a plan to expand to 500 beds. It features the largest stem cell laboratory in the region, fifteen post stem cell isolation rooms and three catheterisation laboratories. The facility also includes specialised imaging equipment including an 18 Mev cyclotron, 3 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging, 256 slices computed tomography, brachytherapy machine with iridium source, 4 biosafety cabinets and 128 slices computed tomography machines.

END

About the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) Abuja

The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) Abuja is a US$300 million, fully operational, quaternary -level multi-specialty hospital developed by Afreximbank in collaboration with King's College Hospital London. Since opening in June 2025, AMCE has been delivering world-class specialist care and setting new benchmarks for clinical excellence, patient outcomes, and medical innovation across Africa.

Built to close critical gaps in Africa's healthcare landscape, AMCE provides comprehensive services across oncology, haematology, cardiovascular care, and general medicine. The hospital has already achieved major clinical milestones including successful open-heart surgery and advanced oncology procedures cementing its role as a hub for complex care on the continent.

AMCE's mission goes beyond treatment. By offering procedures that previously required travel abroad, the Centre is directly reducing medical tourism and helping retain top medical talent. Its growing workforce, spanning medical, technical, and administrative roles, is contributing to job creation, knowledge transfer, and the strengthening of Nigeria's health ecosystem. Through ongoing research, education, and partnerships, AMCE is shaping a more self-sufficient, skilled, and healthier future for Africa.