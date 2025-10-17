Zimbabwe: Knives Out in Zanu-PF As Mutsvangwa Raps Chiwenga Over Corruption Dossier, Accuses VP of Turning Presidium Into a Kangaroo Court

Zanu PF's internal power struggles have escalated dramatically, with party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa publicly rebuking Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, accusing him of "turning the presidium into a kangaroo court."

The confrontation reportedly followed Chiwenga's demand for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take action against individuals named in a corruption dossier he presented to the Politburo.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com tensions were high during the meeting. Chiwenga's allies initially rallied behind him before retreating when questions were raised about the motives behind his dossier.

The document reportedly implicates several prominent businessmen closely associated with Mnangagwa, including Wicknell Chivayo, Delish Nguwaya, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Pedzai Sakupwanya, and Paul Tungwarara.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The group is accused of siphoning millions from state coffers, calling for their immediate arrest, a move that has deepened divisions within the ruling party.

"Our Vice President decides to turn the Presidium into a kangaroo court. An inquisitive court. Kutonga President citing that document which was authored by Kasukuwere and his colleagues," Mutsvangwa told journalists at a press briefing in Harare, Thursday, expressing his disapproval of Chiwenga's actions.

Mutsvangwa claimed that everyone in the Politburo professed ignorance about the origins of the dossier, with the exception of Chiwengaleading to speculation that the Vice President is acting alone.

He further suggested that the incident had served as a reminder to Chiwenga that he is merely a Presidential appointee and lacks independent power and should conduct himself accordingly.

"It reminded the Presidium that you are appointees of the President like us. You have no powers as the Presidium. And it was one person among these Presidium members who was championing that document. All these other people were just being dragged along.

"The Politburo asked who penned the document, do you accept the ownership individually? All other members of the Presidium said we don't know where it came from. So it zeroed in on the Vice President."

Chiwenga has consistently slammed corruption, describing it as a national security threat. He has also repeatedly warned those who amass wealth through unscrupulous means to watch their backs, suggesting that their day of reckoning is coming.

The individuals named in the dossier are alleged to be securing government tenders through corrupt practices. These allegations are not new, but their formal presentation within the Politburo has brought the issue to a head.

For instance, Chivayo previously defrauded ZESA of US$5 million in the Gwanda Solar Power project through his Intratek Company, and failed to deliver on the project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tagwirei has been linked to the over US$3 billion Command Agriculture scandal and is also implicated in the recent dossier alleging that approximately US$3.2 billion has been stolen from state coffers. Meanwhile, Paul Tungwarara secured a tender to drill 10,000 boreholes under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme, but was recently criticised by Parliament for failing to deliver.

The government has acknowledged that it is losing US$2 billion annually due to corruption and illicit financial dealings, making the current accusations all the more damaging and increasing the pressure on Mnangagwa to take action.