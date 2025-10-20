Zimbabwe: Ten Arrested Over Flopped 'One Million Man March' Against Mnangagwa, Elderly Among Accused

Ten people, including senior citizens aged over 70, appeared in court Saturday accused of attempting to participate in an unsanctioned demonstration dubbed the "One Million Man March" against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The accused are Rose Chirenje (65) of Sandton, Westgate; Nyarai Chigudu (52) of Glen View 3; Kenesia Jera (62) of Whitecliff; Edward Mandikutse (69) of Sunningdale 3; Dexter Jena (69) of Muredzo Farm, Wedza; and Hazvinei Machingura (69) of Makomo Extension, Epworth.

Others are Stephen Chagwiza (48) of Eastview; Jacob Masaraure (75) of Lodia Farm, Chivhu; Mapengo Mapengo (57) of Chizhanda Township, Mutoko; and Joephrey Chigwerewe (70) of Huyuyu, Mutoko.

The group appeared before Harare magistrate Caroline Kuhudzayi charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry in violation of Section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Prosecutors allege that on October 17, 2025, the accused, acting on calls by political activist Blessed Runesu Geza, gathered near Africa Unity Square in Harare intending to take part in the planned "One Million Man March" against Mnangagwa's government.

According to the State, Geza had earlier urged citizens through Facebook and WhatsApp to demonstrate against the President, accusing him of "betraying the people of Zimbabwe" and "aligning himself with economic saboteurs,. derogatorily referred to as "Zviganandas."

Police said the group was intercepted at the corner of George Silundika Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street, where they were allegedly singing and dancing to a protest song with the lyrics "Zvigananda chera mwena nguva yakwana, chera mwena zvigananda" -- loosely translated as "Economic saboteurs, your time is up."

Detectives from CID Law and Order Harare arrested the first six suspects at the scene and later apprehended four others, Chagwiza, Masaraure, Mapengo and Chigwerewe, who were allegedly found hiding in a silver Toyota Probox (AGG 1898) parked at Corner Sixth Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.

Investigators claim that stones, boulders and other missiles were found hidden near the protest site.

In his sworn affidavit opposing bail, Detective Sergeant Lovemore Chisi of CID Law and Order argued that releasing the accused could threaten national peace and security.

"The nature of the offence suggests a propensity for inciting or engaging in further public disorder," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Releasing the accused could reignite unrest or embolden others."

Chisi also warned that the accused might abscond trial given the "lengthy custodial sentence" they face if convicted.

The group was remanded in custody to Monday for their bail application hearing.

Police said investigations were ongoing and that several other suspects linked to the planned march remain at large.