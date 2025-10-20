Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Rallies Zanu-PF to 'Wholeheartedly Serve the Masses' Towards Economic Prosperity

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zanu PF members to observe their sacred duty to work hard inorder to ensure prosperity of ordinary citizens.

Mnangagwa, who is Zanu PF First Secretary, made the remarks while officially closing the 22nd National People's Conference in Mutare, Manicaland at the weekend.

He said the ruling party must re-dedicate itself to wholeheartedly serve the people of Zimbabwe.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Let us re-dedicate ourselves to wholeheartedly serve the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe. Stay with them in their successes, hold their hands and render them support, in their time of need. The collective good of our people and the nation as a whole, is top priority.

"Vaudzei kuti Zanu PF yakasimba. Zanu PF inzou irikufamba- Zanu PF is alive, vibrant and strong; Zanu PF is the only organised, tried and tested custodian of our revolution and remains focused on bettering the people's quality of life. Hatidzokeri shure. Ticharamba tichizadzisa zvatinovimbisa," President Mnangagwa said.

His remarks concurred with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga who has been preaching about equitable distribution of resources amongst Zimbabweans and not to benefit a few individuals.

To all party structures, the President said these should ensure there are clearly laid out strategies and benchmarks towards realising the economic priorities set out until the next gathering, and beyond.

"As we transition to the National Development Strategy (II) through the whole of party, government and society approach, I expect stakeholders, including ministries, departments and agencies to improve collaboration and synergies.

"Be assured that the party will continue to exercise overall leadership to all sectors of the economy," added the President commending conference delegates for the in-depth, pragmatic and comprehensive manner of their deliberations, as well as the iron clad discipline, respect and focus towards party business."

He also described ZANU PF as indeed, a democratic, mature and organised party which had stayed true to the enduring ideals of the colossal mass party, bequeathed to the people by its Founding Fathers and forebearers.

"Zanu PF has demonstrated that we are a mammoth, revolutionary mass movement which is transformative, modernising and ensuring that, as the people of this great country, we continue to be masters of our own destiny.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I applaud the 22nd National People's Conference for engaging in discussions that were robust, candid and factual as well as forward looking and inclusive," said President Mnangagwa

He applauded the resolutions of the meeting, further demonstrating that Zanu PF was a well-oiled machine ready to leap forward industrialisation and modernisation as it meets the growing needs of its peoples, for a better quality of life.

"We boldly discussed the 'ideas of the future' for our party. Together Delegates, guaranteed that the resolutions of the historic Conference remain representative of the aspirations of grassroots communities and the necessary course of action."

Further, the emphasis was put on the need to enforce the supremacy of the constitution, which he described as "timely".

"Accordingly, each individual party member must subject themselves to the Constitution; the minority to the majority, lower structures to higher structures, and all members must ultimately, defer to the Central Committee, National People's Conference and finally the National People's Congress.

"The rank and file of the party must reinforce this order across every level, across all Leagues of the party," he stated.

He warned some members and those outside the party to stop dictating to the party.

"We are running our own race and no-one, including outsiders, should dictate anything to us. Gwendo gwedu tisu tinoziva mafambirwo arwo. Ngati shandei ndima dzedu dzatakapiwa nemusangano wedu. (Let us stay in our path and deliver according to our respective given roles)."

"Tose tinofanirwa kuramba tiri musvo weZANU PF, kwete kuita nhinhi. Further, we all remain bound by the overall decisions and outcomes of the party.