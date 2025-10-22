Nigerian Lawmakers Probe $4.6bn Health Grants Over Poor HIV, TB, Malaria Outcomes

The lawmakers noted that despite the significant interventions, Nigeria continues to bear one of the highest global burdens of HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate the utilisation of over $4.6 billion in health grants and assistance received by Nigeria from the Global Fund and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) between 2021 and 2025,.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance moved by Philip Agbese (APC, Benue), the deputy spokesperson of the House, during plenary.

The motion came as a result of concerns over Nigeria's persistent poor health outcomes despite the huge financial inflows

The country's health system has long faced scrutiny over the management of donor funds.

Despite being among the largest recipients of Global Fund and USAID assistance in Africa, reports continue to highlight weak accountability frameworks, fund leakages, and delays in programme implementation.

Presenting the motion, Mr Agbese noted that Nigeria received an estimated $1.8 billion from the Global Fund between 2021 and 2025 to fight HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria, in addition to $2.8 billion in health assistance from USAID covering various health threats such as HIV, malaria, polio, and tuberculosis between 2022 and 2024.

He added that the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, established in 2002, was created to accelerate global efforts to end these epidemics, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, through pooled financing and partnerships.

Mr Agbese further stated that Nigeria has also benefited from over $6 billion in assistance from the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) between 2021 and 2025 for HIV/AIDS control and strengthening health systems across the country.



The lawmaker expressed concern that despite these significant interventions, Nigeria continues to bear one of the highest global burdens of HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

According to the data he cited, in 2023 alone, about 15,000 children (aged 0-14 years) died from AIDS-related causes in Nigeria, while 51,000 AIDS-related deaths were recorded nationwide, placing Nigeria third globally in HIV deaths and with the highest number of HIV cases in West and Central Africa.

In tuberculosis, Mr Agbese noted that Nigeria ranks first in Africa and sixth in the world, accounting for 4.6 per cent of the global TB burden, while in malaria, the country bears the highest burden worldwide, representing 26.6 per cent of global cases and 31 per cent of global malaria deaths.

He expressed worry that the alarming statistics raise questions about the transparency, coordination, and impact of the grants, especially given that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is responsible for implementing USAID-funded projects, while the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) Nigeria oversees Global Fund programmes.

Mr Agbese lamented that there has not been a coordinated and robust oversight by the National Assembly on the utilisation of these grants, despite its constitutional powers under Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution to summon officials and demand accountability from ministries, agencies, and even non-governmental implementers.

He warned that unless urgent steps are taken to reevaluate and reassess how the grants have been implemented, especially as the Global Fund prepares its 8th Replenishment phase, Nigeria risks failing to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of eliminating HIV, TB, and malaria by 2030.

House resolution

Without debate, the House mandated its Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control to investigate the utilisation of the grants received by Nigeria between 2021 and 2025 for the fight against HIV, TB, and malaria.

The committee was directed to report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

The House also resolved to mandate the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare to provide details of the implementation plan and National Assembly approvals for the utilisation and expenditure of the grants.