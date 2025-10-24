Liberia: Senator Dopoh Calls for Probe Into 'Wrongful' Dismissal of NPHIL Director General Dougbeh Nyan, Says Action...

Monrovia — River Gee County Senator Francis Dopoh has raised concerns over the alleged "wrongful" dismissal of the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Dugbe Christopher Nyan.

Dr. Nyan, a Liberian scientist, was relieved of his post by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai following a recommendation from the Board of Directors of NPHIL.

But Senator Dopoh claimed that the move made by the Liberian leader has the propensity of scaring away professionals from returning to Liberia to serve their country.

Last Tuesday, Senator Dopoh wrote a formal communication to the Plenary of the Liberian Senate on the "illegal matter".

He pointed out that his request for a probe into the matter was based on a careful review of the NPHIL Act of 2016, the official dismissal letter from the Executive, and a detailed response from Dr. Nyan himself, which included documentary evidence.

Unfortunately, Senator Dopoh's communication was not given full consideration following the intervention of Vice president Jeremiah Koung, who presided over the session.

But speaking in an interview with Legislative Reporters at his Capitol Building office in Monrovia on Thursday, October 23, 2025, Senator Dopoh observed that before the Secretary of the Senate could even complete reading his letter, a motion was introduced--and supported by some colleagues--to refer the matter to the Executive, with the argument that the President has the sole prerogative to appoint and dismiss.

He noted that though he fully respects the constitutional powers of the Executive, he believes that no branch of government--no matter how well-intentioned--should act outside the bounds of the law.

According to him, the NPHIL Act clearly provides for tenure and outlines the process by which the Director General may be removed.

Attempts to sell GOL vehicles

Senator Dopoh asserted that the dismissal letter cited Sections of the Act--some of which, upon review, do not even exist, thereby raising serious questions.

He maintained that allegations have been made that the former Director General was attempting to address internal issues, including the alleged illegal sale of government vehicles and mismanagement of resources.

"What I find particularly troubling is not only the substance of this case, but how quickly and casually it was dismissed from discussion on the Senate floor. This was not only premature--it sent the wrong message to the Liberian people: that some matters are too sensitive to be debated openly, or that some offices are above legislative scrutiny. I do not believe that is the kind of Senate the Liberian people elected us to be part of."

He stated that documents in his possession and the resolution presented by the Board and the letter of dismissal issued by Dr. Nyan raise multiple issues at the NPHIL.

Procedures ignored

Senator Dopoh emphasized that the procedure for removal of a Director General at the agency was not followed by the executive.

"We cannot sit here and see such a resolution and allow people to dismiss somebody on the basis of even using the Senate. Beyond that point I saw another point that there is no submission of the annual national budget for 2024. The question now comes-on what budget was the very Board getting Board fees for the whole year period. Whenever the law is crafted and a tenure is established, the President does not have will and pleasure (to dismiss) anymore." he said.

He expressed disappointment over the decision taken by President Boakai to dismiss Dr. Nyan based on a board resolution.

He pointed out that Dr. Nyan is a professional and as such, his abrupt, questionable dismissal would scare away other professionals from returning to Liberia to serve their country and its people.

Avoiding wrongful dismissals

Senator Dopoh maintained that the government could accrue additional financial liabilities if Dr. Nyan decides to take legal action against his illegal dismissal.

"I want us to avoid wrongful dismissal and a situation where people who are professionals get tainted when they are not guilty; it discourages people who want to come to help Liberia and serve from coming," he further averred.

Senator Dopoh stated that his position on the dismissal of Dr. Nyan should not be seen as anti-government.

He mentioned that though he strongly supports the agenda of the Boakai-Koung administration--particularly its focus on being pragmatic, forward-looking and focused on reform, the real reform cannot happen if lawmakers do not do the right things in the right way.

"It begins with consistency, transparency, and respect for the laws we ourselves have passed. My appeal today is simple: let us not reduce our oversight responsibilities to partisan convenience or personal preference. Let us remember that the institutions we build today will outlive us--and the decisions we make now will set a precedent for future generations."

Call for intervention

Senator Dopoh, however, called on Senate Committees on Health, and Judiciary--to revisit the dismissal of Dr. Nyan in line with their mandate, and in service to the Liberian people.

He indicated that a probe into the matter would unearth the root causes for the "administrative reasons" for which Dr. Nyan was dismissed.

He underscored the need for President Boakai to listen to the concerns raised by Dr. Nyan following his dismissal from NPHIL.

Meanwhile, Senator Dopoh has encouraged civil society actors, the media, and development partners to remain engaged, as the strength of Liberia's democracy lies in how they respond to such critical issues.

"To those who may have misunderstood my intentions, I say this: I do not seek confrontation, but clarity. Not obstruction, but accountability. Not resistance, but reform," the River Gee Senator added.