Tanzania: Women's Coalition Backs Gender-Inclusive Election

Dar es Salaam — THE Coalition of Women's Organisations and Gender Equality Advocates - Tanzania has reaffirmed its commitment to active participation in the upcoming General Election, urging citizens, especially women, youth and persons with disabilities to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

The call was made yesterday during a press briefing in Dar es Salaam, which brought together representatives from several womenled and gender advocacy groups, including Ulingo wa Wanawake, Women Welfare Tanzania, Tanzania Media Women's Association (TAMWA) , BintiMakini, Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF), Young and Alive, and Generation Act.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, a representative from TAMWA, Ms Rose Mwalimu said the coalition assures Tanzanians that its members will fulfil their civic duty by voting for leaders who promote equality and champion the rights of marginalised groups.

"As a coalition of civil society organisations, we are committed to exercising our constitutional right to vote. We also urge women across the country to participate fully in the electoral process so that, when we elect our leaders, we entrust them with the responsibility of advancing issues that matter to women," said Ms Mwalimu.

She said that leaders elected into office should advocate for gender-sensitive development agendas that prioritise women, children, youth and people with disabilities.

Ms Mwalimu said that women's participation in politics enhances accountability, transparency and social welfare, noting that studies consistently show that women leaders tend to advance policies addressing education, healthcare, child rights and economic equality.

"We encourage women to turn out in large numbers to vote on October 29. Women's participation in politics and leadership remains one of the top priorities of genderfocused civil society organisations, because we believe that the presence of women in decision-making positions drives tangible progress in economic empowerment and social development," she added.

She also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties and all stakeholders to ensure that the election environment is safe, inclusive and free from harassment, threats and gender-based violence, issues that often discourage women from active participation in politics.

Ms Mwalimu noted that Tanzania remains among the African countries that have made remarkable progress in promoting women's leadership, citing President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the nation's first female Head of State, who is running for presidency under the ruling CCM.

"Having a woman president is a major step forward for Tanzania. Under President Samia's leadership, the country has made significant strides toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality), which promotes equal rights and women's empowerment in decision-making.

Through her administration, we have witnessed reforms in political party laws and major development projects, particularly in the health sector. Civil society organisations remain committed to ensuring these gains are sustained through concrete actions," she said.

Ms Mwalimu also applauded the growing number of female presidential candidates and their running mates, contesting in this year's election, describing it as a "positive milestone for democracy and gender equality."

Female presidential candidates include Saumu Rashid (UDP) and Mwajuma Mirambo (UMD), while running mate's hopefuls include Eveline Munis (NCCR), Husna Mohamed Abdallah (CUF), Aziza Haji Selemani (MAKINI), Amani Selemani Mzee (TLP), Chausiku Khatibu Mohamed (NLD), Sakia Mussa Debwa (SAU), Chuma Juma Abdallah and Devotha Minja (CHAUMMA).

"This marks a significant milestone for Tanzania's democracy and for the broader gender equality agenda in political participation and leadership," she said.

Ms Mwalimu further urged the public to maintain civility during campaigns and voting, discouraging insults, mockery and genderbased attacks against female candidates.